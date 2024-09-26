This Is Us Alum Mandy Moore Welcomes Third Child With Husband Taylor Goldsmith: Details Inside

Mandy Moore has just demonstrated that women can have healthy, natural pregnancies even at 40, as she is now a mother of three! The actress announced the arrival of her daughter, Louise, with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, on September 25.

Mandy and Taylor are also parents to sons August "Gus" and Oscar "Ozzie." In a heartfelt caption accompanying her black-and-white Instagram post, Mandy wrote, “Lou is here!”

She expressed her joy, stating, “Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously, and right in time for Virgo season. She is our absolute dream girl, and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are.”

Additionally, Mandy made a touching connection to her role in This Is Us, where her character also has two sons and a daughter. She wrote, “Endlessly grateful for our family of five (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time.”

Three months prior, the couple announced that they were expecting their third child. In a sweet Instagram post in June. Mandy playfully said that she was unsure if the baby girl would fit in with her brothers.

The actress has also been quite transparent about her difficult pregnancy when it came to the birth of her son in an interview with TODAY. The star revealed that she couldn’t get an epidural because her “platelets are too low.” She further termed the experience as awful but she also stated that she could do it one more time.

"I wish medication was an option. Just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we’ll just push forth like we did last time,” she added.

After her second pregnancy, Moore decided to cancel her In Real Life tour to prioritize her health. At one point, she attempted to bring her now-3-year-old son, Gus, on the road with her, but she quickly realized it wasn't practical.

Mandy Moore described the challenges of touring with her now-3-year-old son, Gus, explaining that it felt like “trying to sleep on a wooden rollercoaster.” She recalled how Gus would stand up in his Pack N’ Play while the bus was shaking, prompting her to realize,

“We can’t do this anymore.” Despite the difficulties, she expressed gratitude for having such an adaptable child who can travel easily. While there were certainly rough nights, Gus truly enjoyed the experience and returned as a much happier little boy.

