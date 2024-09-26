It’s Time For Marvel Fans To Bring Deadpool & Wolverine Home; Here's When Film Will Release Digitally

Bring home the two most loved antiheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadpool & Wolverine, the globally loved Marvel Studios film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is set to be released digitally.

As per a recent report by Variety, the only Marvel Studios film released this year will be out, available for rent or purchase on digital platforms, on October 1, 2024. These platforms include Prime Video as well as Apple TV+.

Meanwhile, the movie that introduces us to our beloved Wolverine again will be released on 4K Blu-ray or DVD on October 22, 2024.

Both digital as well as its physical releases would involve a number of extra featurettes, such as Finding Madonna: Making the Oner, Practical Approach: Celebrating the Art of Ray Chan, and also Loose Ends: The Legacy Heroes.

Talking about Finding Madonna: Making the Oner, it will take the audience on a tour with director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds as they talk about a historical scene; meanwhile, Practical Approach will be a tribute to famous and highly acclaimed Marvel contributor Ray Chan.

Loose Ends: The Legacy Heroes, on the other hand, would be where you will watch the cast and crew of the film go through the many cameos along with a funny gag reel.

The 4K UHD Blu-ray will be released in a special limited-edition SteelBooks®, along with a national sku. These SteelBooks® would have exclusive custom art and packaging.

You have the option to choose from a Steelbook that features Deadpool while the other has Wolverine in focus.

Coming to the Prime Video digital release, it will be included with a few more exclusive features, such as fact-checked insider trivia, pros and cons, and Deadpool doodles.

Deadpool & Wolverine became this year's one of the highly grossing movies. Leaving behind the collection of the 2019 Joker, the Marvel Cinematic Universe film crossed over $1 billion at the global box office this summer.

While the superhero fanatics went to watch Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine being revived from his retirement, the movie also brought back a lot of other superheroes from our nostalgic days.

Deadpool & Wolverine was the third installment in the Deadpool series while being the first for Marvel Studios to have these great men in action in their universe.

The movie also became one of the first R-rated projects for Disney.

