Marvel Honors Wolverine’s First Appearance In Comic Books With Hulk Cameo; Check It Out Here

Marvel’s latest release, Deadpool & Wolverine, is filled with easter eggs in every other scene. Apart from the cameos and action sequences of the lead characters, Marvel also made sure to honor Wolverine’s first appearance in comic books through a scene involving Hulk. The green giant’s few seconds of appearance had a few hidden meanings, according to the reports.

The Marvel comic with Wolverine was based on the fight with Hulk, which not only served as an introduction but also revealed the characteristics of one of the X-Men. Moreover, Wolverine’s superpower, his claws, helped him go against the green character in the comics.

The first Marvel issue with Wolverine was released in 1974 under the title Incredible Hulk. Moreover, the story of the comic claims that the X-Men variant was initially released by the Canadian government to tackle Hulk and Wendigo. Meanwhile, in the film, as Deadpool hunts for his partner in the Yellow and Blue suit, he travels to various timelines, and in one of them, he finds Wolverine fighting with the Hulk.

Not only did the makers of the latest Marvel movie honor the comic, but they also recreated the scene from the cover page of The Incredible Hulk. The movie additionally showcased multiple variants of Wolverine from different timelines. Every variant of the clawed man had different costumes and personalities. One thing that is common between each of the characters in Wolverine is that all of them fight with their sharp claws.

With a few seconds of Hulk going against Wolverine, fans wonder if, in the future, a Marvel movie could have Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Jackman in a single frame. According to the storyline of the comics, it is possible for the creators to bring in the 13 going on 30 actor against Jackman in his Wolverine suit. As the MCU panel announced the upcoming Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, it is anticipated that Hulk will mark his return, while Wolverine, too, could be set up against him for the ultimate showdown.

While fans anticipate Avengers to assemble in the upcoming movies, the makers have not yet confirmed anything. Robert Downey Jr. will return to the Marvel Universe, but in the suit of the villain, Dr. Doom. The movies will be released in theaters in May 2026 and May 2027.

