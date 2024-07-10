‘Created The Romance In My Head': Jennifer Lawrence Once Revealed Having A Crush On Seth Meyers

Jennifer Lawrence once admitted to having a crush on Seth Meyers. Eight years ago, The Hunger Games star appeared on the Late Night with Meyers Show.

During her appearance, the actress revealed how she “created” a romance with the host in her head during that time. She later joked about how she was “delusional” for liking Meyers.

Find out what Jennifer Lawrence had to say about her crush.

Jennifer Lawrence reveals having a crush on Seth Meyers

Jennifer Lawrence confessed to having a crush on Seth Meyers during a 2015 interview. The No Hard Feelings star recalled that she was planning to confess to Meyers about it when she appeared on Saturday Night Live, back when Seth used to work on the show.

Jennifer shared that she had planned to get the host to ask her out. “I had created the romance in my head because I’m delusional,” she added. She recalled that she tried giving Meyers her phone number via a lady who worked in the wardrobe department at SNL. That’s when she found out about the host being engaged.

“And she was like, ‘Honey, he’s engaged.’ I was like, cool, good talk,” the star recalled her conversation. Meyers revealed how he was “flattered” by Jennifer’s confession.

Advertisement

Seth Meyers tied the knot with Alexi Ashe in 2014. The wedding took place at Martha’s Vineyard and the two share three children: Ashe, Axel, and Adelaide.

Jennifer Lawrence on her other celebrity crush

Jennifer had also admitted to having a crush on Larry David when Meyers asked her about her other celebrity crushes. David is best known for his work as a comedian, writer, actor, and television producer.

She shared how she gave the 77-year-old actor her phone number but never received a call from him. Lawrence later joked about the possibility of him being married. “I don’t know. Apparently, I don’t ask about these things. I’m so not that girl,” she added jokingly. She then clarified how she would never go after a man who was taken.

ALSO READ: Another Self Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All We Know