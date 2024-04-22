'It Was Just Incredible': Larry David Says Curb Your Enthusiasm Finale Was A 'F*** You' To Seinfield Finale Haters

HBO’s twelve-season run of Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm officially ended earlier this month after 120 episodes. First debuted in 2000, the show talks about the life of Larry David, a well-known television writer and producer. David, the creator and star of the HBO series during a panel celebrating the show at PaleyFest LA 2024 reflected on the legacy the show has created and he expressed that he is unable to understand why people call this show a cringe comedy despite all the love it got.

In 1989, the world was introduced to the character of Jerry Seinfeld and several others when the iconic series Seinfeld premiered. And during the panel recently, discussions were going on the parallels the two shows bring. Then one executive producer of the event said that this show was incredible to which David quipped something to his critics.

What Did Larry David Say to Seinfield Finale Haters?

Jeff Schaffer, a Curb executive producer, kicked things off by mentioning how satisfying it was to mirror the endings of both shows. He jokingly referred to a comment made by Jerry Seinfeld himself, calling it "a joke 26 years in the making." Schaffer concluded by highlighting the unique privilege of being able to create such a long-lasting comedic legacy.

"It was just incredible, by the way, getting to bring all that full-circle and then getting to do it one last time in the season finale. As Jerry [Seinfeld] said, it was a joke 26 years in the making. It's neat that you can stick around long enough to do that."

David then shared a message to his critics. "F--- you!" he quipped. "You didn't like the first one? F--- you!"

David co-created Seinfeld with the titular comic, but he left the series after its seventh season. However, he returned to write the 1998 series finale At the time, I think it did bother me, David said at PaleyFest, adding that he saw "probably a couple" negative reviews.

When People Call ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Cringe Comedy, Larry David Just Hates It

Larry David doesn’t understand why viewers call Curb Your Enthusiasm a cringe comedy. “I never dreamed in a million years that [the show] would have that kind of effect on people,” David said. “When people call it a cringe comedy, I want to wring their necks.”

“[‘Curb’] was the most fun I could ever have possibly had doing anything,” David said. “To write it then filming, I can’t imagine how I could ever have more fun in my life.”

He also stated that he was "kind of blown away at the response" to the HBO series' finale. “Honestly I was kind of blown away at the response to the finale, yeah,” David added. “It exceeded my wildest expectations; of course, I never have expectations for anything.”

All episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm are available to stream on Max.

