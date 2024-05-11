Abby Lee Miller Reveals Why She Thinks She Wasn't Invited to the Dance Moms Reunion; See Here

Dance Moms Fame Abby Lee Miller was not invited to the Lifestyle’s show reunion, and it has stirred some controversy. Miller, under whose tutelage were the contestants trained in the wildly popular show, appeared on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast and addressed her absence from the reunion.

Abby Lee Miller talks about the Dance Moms reunion

According to Miller, the children who starred in the show cannot face her now. “They know they would never be where they are today if it wasn't for the show," the former TV personality reasoned on the podcast.

Miller had copped flak in the past because of her method of instruction, often described as harsh and abusive. She further talked about siblings Paige and Brooke Hyland, who were part of the original cast of the show since its premiere in 2011 but left midway in 2014 due to disagreements with Miller.

"There's two little girls named Brooke and Paige Hyland who I was very close to, much closer emotionally and family-wise than any of the other kids," explained Miller, "Their mother was in my original competition team when I was 14 years old — their mother." Miller said that Kelly Hyland, the mother of the two-star kids, left the studio, got married and then brought the two back to Miller's study, staying there until the show had started.

Miller also addressed the controversies regarding the show, questioning why the children kept coming back to the show if the environment was so toxic. “And what you don't read, what you don't read that Lifetime didn't want anyone to know,” she said, alleging that Lifetime, the channel on which Dance Mom was broadcasted, wanted Miller to behave that way because it made “good TV.”

Despite all this, the famed dance instructor did mention how her mentees received much recognition in the industry. "Nobody talks about the kids that I've had in, drum roll please, 25 Broadway shows,” she said, further noting that she would drive the kids back and forth from the auditions.

Dance Moms: The Reunion

As per PEOPLE magazine, a source had informed that several Dance Moms stars had asked Miller to not be present at the reunion.

The Dance Moms reunion aired on Lifetime on May 1, 2023. Titled Dance Moms: The Reunion, it featured JoJo Siwa, Chloé Lukasiak, Kendall Vertes, and Kalani Hilliker alongside Brooke and Paige Hyland.

