Critics Choice Awards 2024: Oppenheimer sweeps with 8 wins, The Bear lead the way for TV; Check out full winners list
Oppenheimer dominates the 2024 Critics Choice Awards with eight wins, including Best Picture and Best Director, while Barbie follows closely with six victories.
Oppenheimer emerged as the standout at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, securing eight victories, including Best Picture, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.). Following closely, Barbie clinched six wins, notably securing Best Comedy and Best Song for I'm Just Ken.
The awards ceremony introduced surprises in the film category, with Emma Stone winning Best Actress for Poor Things, and Paul Giamatti securing Best Actor for The Holdovers. On the television front, there were fewer shockers as The Bear, Succession, and Beef claimed multiple acting awards and dominated their respective categories—Best Comedy Series, Drama Series, and Limited Series. Both The Bear and Beef secured four awards each, while Succession bagged three.
Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the Sunday night event, broadcast live on the CW from Santa Monica's Barker Hangar, witnessed Harrison Ford receiving the Career Achievement Award, and America Ferrera being honored with the SeeHer Award.
For a comprehensive list of winners at the Critics Choice Awards, refer below.
PICTURES
Best Picture
- WINNER: Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
- American Fiction (MGM)
- Barbie (Warner Bros.)
- The Color Purple (Warner Bros.)
- The Holdovers (Focus Features)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
- Maestro (Netflix)
- Past Lives (A24)
- Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
- Saltburn (Amazon MGM Studios)
Best Actor
- WINNER: Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo — Rustin
- Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Best Actress
- WINNER: Emma Stone — Poor Things
- Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee — Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan — Maestro
- Margot Robbie — Barbie
Best Supporting Actor
- WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
- Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
- Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling — Barbie
- Charles Melton — May December
- Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
- WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
- America Ferrera — Barbie
- Jodie Foster — Nyad
- Julianne Moore — May December
Best Young Actor/Actress
- WINNER: Dominic Sessa — The Holdovers
- Abby Ryder Forston — Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
- Ariana Greenblatt — Barbie
- Calah Lane — Wonka
- Milo Machado Graner — Anatomy of a Fall
- Madeleine Yuna Voyles — The Creator
Best Acting Ensemble
- WINNER: Oppenheimer
- Air
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Director
- WINNER: Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Greta Gerwig — Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
- Alexander Payne — The Holdovers
- Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Screenplay
- WINNER: Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Air — Alex Convery
- The Holdovers – David Hemingson
- Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
- May December — Samy Burch
- Past Lives — Celine Song
Best Adapted Screenplay
- WINNER: American Fiction — Cord Jefferson
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret — Kelly Fremon Craig
- All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh
- Killers of the Flower Moon — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth
- Poor Things — Tony McNamara
- Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Best Cinematography
- WINNER: Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
- Matthew Libatique – Maestro
- Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
- Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
- Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
Best Production Design
- WINNER: Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
- Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
- Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
- James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
- Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
Best Editing
- WINNER: Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
- William Goldenberg – Air
- Nick Houy – Barbie
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
- Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
Best Costume Design
- WINNER: Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
- Lindy Hemming – Wonka
- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
- Holly Waddington – Poor Things
- Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
Best Hair and Makeup
- WINNER: Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
Best Visual Effects
- WINNER: Oppenheimer
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Comedy
- WINNER: Barbie
- American Fiction
- Bottoms
- The Holdovers
- No Hard Feelings
- Poor Things
Best Animated Feature
- WINNER: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Best Foreign Language Film
- WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
- Godzilla Minus One
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Taste of Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Original Song
- WINNER: I’m Just Ken – Barbie
- Dance the Night – Barbie
- Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Road to Freedom – Rustin
- This Wish – Wish
- What Was I Made For – Barbie
Best Score
- WINNER: Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
- Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
- Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
- Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series
- WINNER: Succession (HBO | Max)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Loki (Disney+)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- WINNER: Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)
- Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
- Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)
- Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- WINNER: Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- WINNER: Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)
- Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
- Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)
- Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)
- Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)
- Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
- Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Best Comedy Series
- WINNER: The Bear (FX)
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO | Max)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Poker Face (Peacock)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- WINNER: Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
- Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)
- Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- WINNER: Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Best Limited Series
- WINNER: Beef (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Fargo (FX)
- Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Love & Death (HBO | Max)
- A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
- A Small Light (National Geographic)
Best Movie Made for Television
- WINNER: Quiz Lady (Hulu)
- The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
- Finestkind (Paramount+)
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- No One Will Save You (Hulu)
- Reality (HBO | Max)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- WINNER: Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
- David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
- Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- WINNER: Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)
- Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)
- Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)
- Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- WINNER: Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)
- Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)
- Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- WINNER: Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)
- Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Best Foreign Language Series
- WINNER: Lupin (Netflix)
- Bargain (Paramount+)
- The Glory (Netflix)
- The Good Mothers (Hulu)
- The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
- Mask Girl (Netflix)
- Moving (Hulu)
Best Animated Series
- WINNER: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
- Young Love (HBO | Max)
Best Talk Show
- WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)
- The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Best Comedy Special
- WINNER: John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
- Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
- John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
- Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)
