Dafne Keen Credits Andrew Garfield For Helping Her Keep Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo Secret For Long Time

The final trailer for the much-awaited Deadpool & Wolverine has just been released! With less than a week until the film's release, fans were stunned by a major surprise: Dafne Keen’s return, likely as X-23. Keen discussed this revelation in an interview, revealing that she learned how to keep such secrets from none other than Andrew Garfield.

Dafne Keen considers Andrew Garfield the master of keeping things under wraps

In the final trailer, Dafne Keen makes a surprising appearance, having a conversation with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Keen, who previously played X-23 alongside Jackman in Logan (2017), has kept her return to the Marvel universe mostly under wraps.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Keen revealed how she managed to keep her role a secret for so long, crediting Andrew Garfield for her inspiration. Garfield, known for his skill at concealing his film involvement, particularly impressed Keen.

While sharing her thoughts on her return to Marvel and reuniting with Hugh Jackman, Keen discussed how she kept her role a secret for such a long time. In most of the interviews, she was asked about her potential role in the third installment of the Deadpool franchise but she lied smoothly.

Keen credited Andrew Garfield for teaching her how to keep her Marvel involvement under wraps. She mentioned, “All the inspo comes from Andrew Garfield. He is the master at this.”

Garfield, who famously denied his return as Spider-Man before the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, ultimately surprised fans with his appearance in the film, further establishing his reputation for keeping such secrets.

Dafne Keen speaks on her return

Keen shared how she always wanted to reprise her role as Logan’s clone. She discussed her early years when she heard rumors of an X-23 movie, a project that ultimately failed. Keen mentioned discussions about a potential screenplay, noting that although she was only eleven years old then and didn’t have all the details, she was excited about the project.

She was disappointed that, following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, all X-Men projects were axed. Despite reaching the height of acting at such a young age, she expressed regret at the lost opportunities, saying that X-23 was one of her best roles to date.

Keen teased her return in Deadpool & Wolverine, expressing excitement about participating in action sequences and possibly donning her iconic comic book character's costume once again. She shared that stunt training was one of her first tasks for the project, and she felt a sense of revival when she put on the costume for the role.

Fans are eager to see if Keen will sport the yellow and blue mask reminiscent of Logan's, in this year's highly anticipated Marvel film directed by Shawn Levy.

