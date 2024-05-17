From Arjun Bijlani to Ankita Lokhande: Celebs who attended Laughter Chefs pre-launch party

In an exciting fusion of cooking and comedic talent, Colors TV is set to launch Laughter Chefs, a unique reality show that promises to tickle your taste buds and funny bone simultaneously. The show has an impressive lineup of celebrities, including Karan Kundrra, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Arjun Bijlani, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, and Sudesh Lehri, among others.

Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi joins the show, renowned for his cooking skills and sense of humor to the mix. Adding to the excitement, popular comedian Bharti Singh will co-host the show alongside Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, creating a dynamic duo that guarantees laughter and delicious dishes.

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi Spotted Partying with a star-studded cast

Recently, Chef Harpal was spotted partying with the show's star-studded cast, including Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Bharti Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Sudesh Lehri, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh, and Jannat Zubair.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all set to appear on Laughter Chefs after Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will be appearing on the upcoming show Laughter Chefs. Following their stint on Bigg Boss 17, this comedy show promises a blend of entertainment and cooking.

Adding to the excitement, Colors TV has released a series of promos on their official social media handles. The teasers have already captured the attention of netizens, sparking widespread anticipation and discussions across various platforms. The clips showcase glimpses of the fun-filled, chaotic, and heartwarming moments that viewers can expect from the show.

With a mix of beloved television personalities and the expertise of Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Laughter Chefs is poised to become a must-watch. The recent promo shows Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra’s fun-filled moments with Jannat Zubair.

