While the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting rave reviews for the fourth-generation leads, the previous leads of the show still manage to grab eyeballs. As Harshad Chopda who played Abhimanyu Birla in the show in the third generation celebrates his birthday today, his rumored girlfriend Pranali Rathod aka Akshara took to Instagram and posted a sweet wish for him along with cute emojis.

Pranali Rathod's wish for Harshad Chopda

Pranali Rathod took to Instagram and shared two pictures with Harshad Chopda. The first photo appears to be a spontaneous moment from the show's set, capturing Rathod bursting into laughter while Chopda holds her. In the second photo, the duo can be seen showcasing their talents on a stage. Accompanying the pictures, Pranali wrote, "Happiest Birthday to you" along with a sunflower emoji, a slice of pizza, and pink hearts.

Take a look at Pranali Rathod's birthday wish for Harshad Chopda:

More about Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda

Pranali and Harshad played important characters of Akshara and Abhimanyu in the show. Their chemistry was quite celebrated and ardent fans fondly called them #Harshali and #AbhiRa. While they had a unique love story in the show, their characters didn't have a happy ending which left their fans upset.

After the duo's exit, the makers roped in Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as Abhira and Armaan in the show. Dhami was replaced and Rohit Purohit stepped in to play the role of Armaan Poddar in the show.

More about Pranali Rathod

Pranali has been a part of shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Jaat Na Pucho Prem Ki, and Kyun Uthey Dil Chhod Aaye. However, she got recognition from shows like Barrister Babu and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Harshad Chopda is a renowned name in the television industry. He is known for his stints in projects like Left Right Left, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, and Bepannah among others.

Pinkvilla wishes the talented actor, Harshad Chopda a very happy birthday.

