The 2024 Cannes Film Festival has officially kickstarted and the internet is abuzz with looks of celebrities from across the globe. One Indian celebrity who turned heads at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès is Deepti Sadhwani. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame made her debut at the prestigious event in the opening ceremony.

Now, she has caught the attention of the netizens with her Day 3 look. The fashion police have dug out that the actress wore the same gown that Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon wore at an event, back in 2022.

Deepti Sadhwani’s Day 3 look at Cannes

On May 3, Deepti Sadhwani uploaded a video of her leaving the hotel and getting in the car. She wore a shimmery gown with a long yellow trail that she carefully gathered as she got inside the car. Uploading the video she wrote, “Day 3 at the 77th Cannes Film festival In @michaelcinco5 outfit . Ready to kill at the red carpet.”

Check out Deepti Sadhwani’s look here:

Deepti Sadhwani copied Kriti Sanon’s look?

In 2022, Kriti Sanon wore the same gown at the IIFA event. She styled it differently with her hair tied up in a bun. The gown is from the house of the Filipino fashion designer, Michael Cinco. On the other hand, Deepti kept her hair open in loose waves for the red carpet look.

However, it’s not clear whether it was a conscious choice for Deepti to recreate Kriti Sanon’s look, or whether she has yet to realize that she walked the red carpet in a look already worn by a leading actress.

Check out Kriti Sanon's look below:

Many users commented spotting the similarity between Deepti Sadhwani and Kriti Sanon’s gown. One user wrote, “Same gown wear by kriti sanon in iffa awards 2022 by same designer and she is wearing same gown now.”

Talking about Deepti Sadhwani's red carpet appearance, at the opening ceremony, she wore an orange gown featuring the record-breaking longest trail.

Talking about her stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Deepti essayed the role of a host during the Gokuldham Premiere League 3. She has also hosted a Marathi reality show, Hasya Samrat.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Deepti Sadhwani makes her debut at 77th edition of film festival