Is James Bond Really Dead? Daniel Craig Says This About Leaving the Franchise and its Future

Daniel Craig has opened up about his departure from the iconic James Bond franchise, reflecting on his 17-year journey as 007 and addressing the fate of the character in No Time to Die. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Best of Today” podcast, Craig revealed he has no regrets about leaving the role and shared his thoughts on the future of Bond.

Daniel Craig’s portrayal of James Bond has been a defining era for the franchise, culminating in the dramatic finale of No Time to Die, where Bond seemingly dies in a sacrificial act. Despite this, Craig insists the character isn’t truly gone, hinting at Bond’s inevitable return while discussing his decision to step away and the creative choices behind his departure.

Craig reflected on his time as Bond, expressing gratitude for the role and its impact on his career. “I had an incredibly fortunate 17 years of my life making this. I left it where I wanted it to be,” he said. He revealed that killing off Bond was a decision made in collaboration with franchise producer Barbara Broccoli, dating back to his early days in the role. “I said to Barbara a long time ago, back in 2006, ‘If I do all of these movies, and we get it right, can we kill him off?’ And she said, ‘Yes, you can.’”

The actor explained that Bond’s death in No Time to Die was carefully crafted to reflect true tragedy. Speaking to The Times, Craig said, “Real tragedy is when you have absolutely no choice. We had to find a way to make his death no choice. It was the happiest Bond had ever been because he’d found exactly what he was looking for. Like everyone on Earth, he was just looking for love.”

Addressing Bond’s apparent demise in the film, where he is blown up on an island, Craig reassured fans, “He’s not really dead. I’m gone, but it says right at the end [of No Time to Die] that Bond will return, so he must return at some point.” Craig sees this as an opportunity for reinvention, comparing it to the reset achieved with Casino Royale, which launched his tenure as Bond.

Since stepping away from the role, Craig has shifted his focus to other projects, including the popular Knives Outfranchise. The second installment, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is set to premiere on Netflix on December 23.

While Craig’s chapter as James Bond has come to a close, his legacy in the franchise remains intact. As the actor moves on to new challenges, fans can take comfort in his assurance that Bond’s story is far from over. Whether through reinvention or a fresh take, James Bond will undoubtedly return, ready for a new era of espionage.

