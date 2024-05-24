Daniel Craig To Return As Benoit Blanc In Wake Up Dead Man: Rian Johnson Reveals Knives Out 3 Title
Director Rian Johnson has confirmed that Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Benoit Blanc in the third Knives Out film as he has revealed the title for this sequel: Wake Up Dead Man.
American director Rian Johnson has finally revealed the title of his highly anticipated third Knives Out movie. Johnson took to X (formerly known as Twitter) today to announce the exciting news, sharing a 45-second video and revealing the release date of this project. This announcement comes after the success of the first two sequels in this mystery film series, which delighted the audiences with their unique plot and A-list star casts.
Rian Johnson unveils the title for Knives Out 3
Rian Johnson is back in the game! Today (24 May), he took to X to announce the exciting news about his upcoming third Knives Out movie, sharing that it will be released on Netflix in 2025. He further excited fans by unveiling the official title for the film, calling it Wake Up Dead Man. Daniel Craig is all set to reprise his role for this upcoming film. He played the lead character of Benoit Blanc, a private detective in the first two sequels.
As Johnson excited fans about his new project, he shared a 45-second video on X and wrote, “The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man.”
In the video, Craig's character says, “In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed.”
The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcI— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024
The 50-year-old director further revealed why he is excited to make another Benoit Blanc movie. As he shared the title for this new installment, he teased that this would give a small clue about the film.
He wrote, “I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies. We're about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I'm very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it's going.”
I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024
Director Rian Johnson, who has directed the previous two sequels, Knives Out (2019) and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022), shared that they will soon begin the shooting for its third sequel, Wake Up Dead Man, which is set to be released on Netflix in 2025 and promises to bring another mystery adventure.