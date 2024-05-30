Kerry Washington And Glenn Close Join Ensemble Cast Of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Kerry Washington And Glenn Close have joined the expanding cast for Rian Johnson‘s sequel movie Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

By Marita Pinto
Published on May 30, 2024  |  03:24 PM IST |  328
Image Courtesy: IMDB
Image Courtesy: IMDB
Key Highlight
  • Kerry Washington and Glenn Close ahve joined the cast of Knives Out 3
  • Netflix is planning to release Knives Out 3 sometime in 2025

A title for the newest Knives Out sequel was announced, and Daniel Craig will be joined by new actors in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix, according to Deadline. Kerry Washington and Glenn Close have joined the star-studded cast of the latest sequel of Knives Out. Wake Up Dead Man is scheduled for release in 2025 and is expected to enter production shortly.

Kerry and Glenn join Daniel Craig as he returns as Benoit Blanc

Kerry and Glenn will star alongside Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, and Josh O'Connor, who recently joined the group. Craig will be returning as famed investigator Benoit Blanc, and Rian Johnson will direct the film. Johnson wrote the screenplay and, with his producing partner Ram Bergman, will produce through his T-Street.


According to Netflix, the third movie will center on a brand-new murder investigation in an as-yet-unidentified setting and include a diverse group of suspects that draw the attention of returning detective Benoit Blanc.

Netflix acquired rights for the murder mystery

Knives Out, a 2019 murder mystery from Lionsgate, made $312 million on its $40 million budget. The murder mystery series' rights were later purchased by Netflix for more than $450 million, and the sequel, Glass Onion, made its premiere in 2022. The sequel made history by being the first Netflix release to screen at all three of the major theater chains in the nation: AMC Theaters, Regal Cinemas, and Cinemark. Throughout its week-long run, the picture brought in an estimated $15 million.

About Kerry Washington and Glenn Close

Washington, who is most recognized for her Emmy-winning performance as Olivia Pope in the popular television series Scandal, is quite busy with feature films and television shows. Her next appearance is in Tyler Perry's Netflix film Six Triple Eight. She recently completed work on Lionsgate's action film, Shadow Force.

Oscar-nominated Close is the star of the films Dangerous Liaisons, The Big Chill, The Natural, The World According to Garp, and Fatal Attraction. Her most recent role was in Ron Howard's Hillbilly Elegy, which streamed don Netflix.

