Daniela Melchior Cast As Female Lead In Peter Farrelly's Balls Up With Eric André At Amazon MGM And Skydance; DEETS

Following her standout performance in the Road House reboot, Daniela Melchior will work with Amazon MGM Studios on a new exciting project. She will join comedian Eric André in the cast of the upcoming film Balls Up, as per Deadline.

Peter Farrelly's action comedy promises both thrills and laughs. The impressive cast also includes Mark Wahlberg, Paul Walter Hauser, Molly Shannon, Eva De Dominici, and Benjamin Bratt.

Balls Up, a Skydance film, follows two American marketing executives who are fired for squandering a client sponsorship opportunity. In an unexpected twist of fate, they decide to use their free tickets to a major soccer match.

What begins as a fun outing quickly devolved into chaos, resulting in the duo being pursued across the country due to their drunken behavior. The film's script was written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who are known for their sharp wit and engaging storytelling.

The production team for Balls Up includes Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Andrew Muscato, as well as Wernick and Reese. Marc Fisher is on board as an executive producer. This is Amazon MGM and Skydance's fourth collaboration, following Air, The Tomorrow War (starring Chris Pratt), and Without Remorse (starring Michael B. Jordan).

Peter Farrelly's partnership with Amazon MGM continues with Balls Up. Farrelly previously worked with the studio on Ricky Stanicky, a comedy starring Zac Efron, John Cena, Jermaine Fowler, and Andrew Santino. This film premiered on Prime Video in March. Farrelly's comedic sensibility and experience making engaging films make him an ideal choice for Balls Up.

Advertisement

Daniela Melchior has been making waves in Hollywood. She recently starred in the Road House reboot, where she held her own against Jake Gyllenhaal. The film, which opened in March, broke streaming records, prompting the announcement of a sequel.

Melchior's breakthrough role was in DC Studios' The Suicide Squad, followed by key roles in Fast X and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Her talent and versatility have quickly made her a well-known actress in the industry. Melchior is repped by Gersh, Brave Artists Management, and Felker Toczek Suddleson.

Eric André, best known for his Adult Swim series The Eric Andre Show, which recently received two Emmy nominations for its sixth season, is also on the Balls Up cast. Last year, André appeared as an expert panelist on ABC's The Prank Panel and launched his first podcast, Bombing with Eric Andre, as part of iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network.

Advertisement

André's distinct comedic style and ability to engage audiences will undoubtedly add an exciting element to the film. He's represented by Rise Management, UTA, and Ziffren Brittenham.

ALSO READ: A Criminal Mind Season 3: Renewed? Everything We Know So Far