'I've been rocking with her': Rema gushes about 'close friend' Selena Gomez after VMAs 2023 win for their collaboration Calm Down

Selena Gomez and Rema's friendship is no secret. The two collaborated on the hit song Calm Down which has broken several records and went viral on social media. The popular track recently got them the award for Best Afro Beats at the VMAs 2023. The chart-topper was released last year and has been used in several videos, clips, and edits on the Internet since.

Rema, who is a rising artist and singer, opened up about his friendship with Gomez and the successful song recently. Here's what the 23-year-old revealed about the 31-year-old and their equation amidst their record-breaking and award-winning collab on Calm Down.

ALSO READ: 'My jaw dropped': Selena Gomez ditched floral red carpet gown for purple corset minidress at VMAs after-party, fans call her 'gorgeous'

Rema gushes about Selena Gomez after VMAs 2023 win

In a conversation with People, Rema explained that different songs resonate with people differently, but when he walked into the studio, he was just truly singing his reality. "Calm Down did what it's supposed to do, and I'm proud of it," he expressed. When he started to remix the song, he called Gomez because he was a fan of her music. "Everybody rocks with Selena, first of all," the singer started off before revealing what their equation is like.

"I've been rocking with her, and it was a blessing to find out she actually rocks with me. She listens to my music," he added. Rema said he considers the actress a close friend now and further disclosed that they talk often since they're pals. "We've not had the time to party and celebrate because we're all working, but of course, we always go back to take it all in," he concluded. The 2023 edition of the MTV VMAs was held on September 12, 2023.

Rema and Selena Gomez's acceptance speech

The two took to the stage to accept their award and thank the audience during the ceremony. During his speech, Rema expressed, "Big shoutout to Selena. I wanna say I love you from the bottom of my heart" and concluded with, "Make some noise for Selena Gomez." During her turn, Gomez added, "Thank you so much, Rema, for believing in me, and thank you for choosing me to be a part of such an incredible song that's been able to break records."

She finished off her gratitude message by saying, "Thank you to all of you for listening, for streaming. I could not be more honored. And I want to send all my love to Nigeria, thank you." For the unversed, Calm Down spent 45 weeks at the number one position on the Billboard US Afrobeats songs chart. Its official music video has more than 632 million views on YouTube.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'My jaw dropped': Selena Gomez ditched floral red carpet gown for purple corset minidress at VMAs after-party, fans call her 'gorgeous'