Danny Trejo Gets Into a Fight at 4th of July Parade; Here's What Happened

Mexican-American actor Danny Trejo, aged 80 and famous for the Machete film, was seen in a fight during the 4th of July parade in Sunland-Tujunga, Los Angeles. Footage of the incident was videotaped, aired on TMZ, and posted on social media.

In the videos, Trejo is seen getting out of his classic sports car after a water balloon hit his vehicle during the parade. Passersby can be heard exclaiming “No water!” to an off-screen group, which appeared to incite Trejo to fight with a group of people on the sidewalk.

Trejo looked as if he tried to punch someone during the fight and briefly fell down. At one point, he also threw a nearby lawn chair. Onlookers quickly intervened to break up the fight and separate the parties involved.

Police called to resolve situation

Police were called to resolve the situation. Los Angeles–area ABC7 Eyewitness News reported that the event went on for roughly ten minutes before the police arrived and diffused the situation. In the video shown by ABC7 before the clash, Danny Trejo is seen sitting in his car and taking pictures with people during the parade.

One of the witnesses said that water balloons are common during the parade, but noted that Trejo appeared to be angry because people do not usually throw water balloons at luxury cars such as his.

Trejo has not publicly posted about the fight on his social media pages. However, the Fourth of July celebration still appears on his Instagram page, as he took time to encourage people to celebrate while also remembering to take care of their dogs. He also recently shared some sad news, revealing that his chihuahua, Dixie, died on July 1.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jane Fonda Reveals She Mentioned Monster In Law During Her Jail Time To Get Other Jailmates To Recognize Her

Danny Trejo reflects on his transformation from a troubled past to a Hollywood icon on his 79th birthday

On the occasion of his 79th birthday this May, Danny Trejo, the leading man of Machete and several other Mexican-made movies, spoke to PEOPLE about the tough adolescence he spent in California and his multiple jail terms before he reinvented himself as an actor in the 1980s.

He shared, "Anytime somebody asks me did I ever imagine, I never imagined getting out of prison." Trejo recounted hearing the parole board tell him in 1969, "The last thing I heard the parole board say in 1969 was, 'Bring us back a life sentence. We're sick and tired of you.' I never went back. I mean, every day, every day for me is just a blessing."

ALSO READ: Anthony Mackie Shares Captain America's Brave New World Look For 4th Of July; See HERE