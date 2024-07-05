Anthony Mackie Shares Captain America's Brave New World Look For 4th Of July; See HERE

In honor of American Independence Day, Anthony Mackie shared a behind-the-scenes of the upcoming Captain America movie, revealing the new suit. This will be Mackie’s first movie as Captain America/Sam Wilson.

"Happy Birthday America! Have a great 4th, see you soon…," Mackie captioned the post.

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed the torch to Sam to take over as Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019) and was seen embracing the same in Disney+ The Falcon and the Winer Soldier (2021).

After seeing that outfit reveal, fans were excited. Captain America: Brave New World will be one of the key movies in Marvel’s Phase 5, with the film being the 35th in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Similar to Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson does not have any special abilities and will have to earn the mantle after claiming it without support. Being Captain America, you have some big shoes to fill, with an entire nation looking up to you.

Since Anthony Mackie last featured as Captain America way back in the 2021 series, it is unknown what he has been up to so far. The suit looks spectacular, with it having a slightly more darker, gray color, compared to Steve Roger’s original.

The fourth installment in the Captain America film series is being directed by Julius Onah. Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Matthew Orton are responsible for the scripts. Orton was hired in December 2023 to work on the script for the re-shoot.

Alongside Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, and Liv Tyler. Veteran actor, Harrison Ford will also be joining the cast.

Expectations are high among Marvel fans, considering the movie was pushed back to 2025, from its original 2024 release schedule. How good of a job will Anthony Mackie do as Captain America? Only time will tell.

Captain America: Brave New World is all set to release in the United States on February 14, 2025.

