Danny Trejo attended the July 4th parade in Sunland-Tujunga, California, and brought his vintage car to take part in the celebrations. But then things took a turn. It had nothing to do with the hot weather, yet Trejo became very angry during the parade.

Danny Trejo gets into a heated fight during LA 4th of July parade

Danny Trejo got into a heated argument with locals after a stray water balloon hit his vintage car at the parade. The actor got angry over this, and a passerby caught it on camera. Sources told TMZ that Danny and his friends stepped out of the car after getting furious over the water balloon, but they went up to the wrong people.

Before long, there was a fight, and several men restrained Danny. Even after other bystanders cried out that the children were there, the altercation ended quickly, but Danny continued to rant at the culprits. A radio call regarding a large fight was received by law enforcement. The fight resulted in no arrests, and the crowd left before the police showed up.

Danny calls the act of throwing water balloons childish

Danny expressed to TMZ that he was struck by the water balloon for no apparent reason. Even though he's physically alright from the incident, he's disappointed that it happened in the first place because he only ever loved the parade. Danny criticized the individuals who hurled the water balloons at him, calling the act "childish."

Danny Trejo recently lost his pet dog

Danny has already had a difficult week after announcing on Monday the passing of his beloved chihuahua, Dixie. The Machete actor claimed that even though Dixie was smaller than many of the dogs in his home, Dixie would still be in charge.

He talked about how he would say goodbye to his pet friend, suggesting that he'd have the whole house over and say goodbye after receiving ashes from cremation.

