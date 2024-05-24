Once television’s most frightful family, The Munsters, is set to get a dark reboot. The show belongs to the beloved monstrous era same as the Addams Family and will be turning 60 this year. Renowned horror flick maker James Wan will develop it under the Universal Studio Group.

First premiered in 1964, the show has since been reimagined and reinterpreted several times over the past six decades and doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon. Just like The Addams Family was recently reintroduced to a whole new generation through the Netflix show Wednesday, it was time for The Munsters family. Here’s what we know about its reboot.

About The Munsters family

The original 60s sitcom, which aired on CBS from September 1964 to May 1966, follows a family of friendly monsters as they went about their typical suburban lives, sort of satirizing the good family entertainment of the time. Following this, in 2017, NBC attempted a revival of The Munsters with famed comedy producers Mike Shoemaker and Seth Meyers. The story centers on members of an unconventional family who, while trying to fit in with Brooklyn's hipsters, are determined to stay loyal to who they are.

Though the half-hour single-camera version never materialized, NBC aired its pilot episode once as a Halloween special. Later, in 2022, a feature-length adaptation of The Munsters directed by Rob Zombie was released on Netflix.

The Munsters is set for a dark reboot after 60 years

Wan, the Australian filmmaker who is best known for his works like Saw and Insidious franchises and The Conjuring Universe, among several others, will be developing the reboot for UCP.

The show title 1313 is coined from the address The Munsters resided in– 1313 Mockingbird Lane in the city of Mockingbird Heights, a fictional suburb in California. As per a Deadline report, the show has been described as “a horror series that plays on the Universal Monsterverse, aka a reimagining of the classic 1964-66 CBS sitcom The Munsters.”

Anderson Lindsey Beer (Pet Summary: Bloodlines, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser) will serve as the showrunner for the drama with Wan, Beer, and Ingrid Bisu will develop it for UCP. Beer and Wan will also serve as the executive producers of the show with Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett for Atomic Monster while Bisu will serve as the co-exec producer.

