Dave Chappelle and Bowen Yang Hug it Out on Saturday Night Live Stage Amid Past Speculations of Dispute

Dave Chappelle shared an unexpected moment with Bowen Yang on the Saturday Night Live stage on January 18. It was his fourth time hosting SNL.

At the end of the show, Yang and Chappelle hugged, wrapping up their once-awkward relationship with brief goodbyes. This came after their highly awkward interaction on the show in 2024, which caused major online speculation about a seeming dispute between the SNL cast member and the comedian, who has been criticized for transphobic remarks.

This gesture took place as Chappelle was joined onstage by cast members and musical guest GloRilla to wrap up the night. Interestingly, Yang and Chappelle appeared in no sketches together throughout the episode.

The moment followed an awkward incident in January 2024, when Chappelle unexpectedly appeared on an episode hosted by Dakota Johnson. Pictures and videos taken that night captured Yang standing at the far end of the stage with his arms crossed, which led to speculation about tension between the two.

Yang later explained to Variety that the distance was unintended and had nothing to do with Chappelle's appearance. He said that, at the time, there was internal confusion that led to the situation.

Yang explained, "I stand where I always stand. It was not a physical distance that anyone was creating. It had to do with so many things that were completely internal."

Chappelle is a polarizing figure because of controversial remarks from his 2021 Netflix special The Closer, which garnered him backlash from the LGBTQ+ community. Yang further added, "It was about other people’s responses in the show. I was just confused, that was it."

In this weekend's episode, Chappelle gave a 17-minute monologue, where he confessed to not wanting to host again due to his past history of stirring controversy. Despite claiming he wanted a clean slate, he delivered biting humor on subjects such as the Los Angeles wildfires and made fun of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Saturday Night Live's 50th season returns next week with A Complete Unknown star Timothée Chalamet serving as both host and musical guest.

