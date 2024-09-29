Saturday Night Live Season 50 Celebrates Charli XCX's Brat Summer Trend With Bowen Yang Hosting 'Brat or Nat' Talk Show

Saturday Night Live Season 50 kicked off with a special nod to Brat mother Charli XCX in a hilarious skit dedicated to this summer's biggest trend. Bowen Yang impersonated the Apple singer on a fictional talk show called The Talk Talk Show – inspired by one of her songs. The talk show sketch also featured Sarah Sherman, Jean Smart, Chloe Fineman, and Ego Nwodim.

In the skit, Yang brought in Sarah Sherman as Troye Sivan, who is out on the road with Charli for their Sweat Tour. Sherman comedically raised her shirt to show off faux abs letting a chuckle escape. There was even a game in which they made fun of current events as being either ‘Brat or Nat.’

After making sure that the audience understood the meaning of 'brat', Yang played a fun game called “Brat or Nat,” where he judged the latest events and placed them under the respective moniker. The game referred to all election events and things in pop culture labeling them as either brat or nat. Among the examples would be – Hunter Biden’s laptop (brat), or Mark Robinson’s search history (nat).

Barron Trump’s choice to enroll in NYU also attracted a ‘brat’ moniker, which was in contradiction to the school which itself was rated ‘nat’. The skit also rated Amy Adams’ character in Nightbitch as ‘brat’ and NYC mayor Eric Adams who is indicted as ‘nat’.

Yang proceeded to welcome SNL host Jean Smart who played "queer nightlife icon Susanne Bartsch" and Chloe Fineman who played "hetero CNN icon Kaitlan Collins" to his fictional The Talk Talk Show dealing with the theme of the upcoming election. Ego Nwodim who acted as Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett was able to do away with politeness and express her views on Matt Gaetz, and JD Vance.

The sketch was motivated by Charli XCX’s latest album Brat, which took both the summer and the charts by storm. It was released on June 7 and is full of hyperpop summer beats. Charli also made the headlines when she tweeted 'Kamala is brat' showcasing her political influences.

Her other noteworthy moments include performances at Madison Square Garden with Troye Sivan, which had Lorde and Addison Rae as her special guests just before Saturday Night Live Season 50 premiered.

