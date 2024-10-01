'Needing The Hose Rn': Bowen Yang Responds To Criticism Over Chappell Roan-Moo Deng Skit On SNL After Online Backlash

Bowen Yang has shared his 'personal stance' on the Chappell Roan situation after his Moo Deng sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 premiere went viral for seemingly shading the singer. Yang appeared as 'your favorite hippo's favorite hippo' on the Weekend Update segment of the show hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che. Dressed as the internet's favorite Thai baby pygmy hippopotamus, he comedically complained about the burden of fame.

Yang's skit attracted headlines as well as fierce censure from Roan's fans as they believed it went against what Roan has vehemently advocated for — boundaries between fans and artists — ever since she exploded into fame. After inciting fans due to the controversial depiction, especially one that seemed to downplay Roan, Yang felt it appropriate to clarify on Instagram. He said that his position is and always has been supportive of Roan.

Yang responded to the negativity on his social media clarifying that his goal was to support Roan’s efforts. According to him, all the issues she had been raising about privacy and boundaries were quite fair. He wrote on his IG story, "If my personal stance and the piece aren’t absolutely clear in terms of supporting her then there it is I guess."

Bowen elaborated, "Everything she has ever asked for has been reasonable and even then we can connect it to another story about boundaries or whatever."

Advertisement

In the said SNL segment, Yang, who wore a wobbly costume of a hippo, as Moo Deng conveyed the message of healthy boundaries through humor such as women owe nothing to society and need space, a similar message Roan is conveying in reality. He referenced Roan's troubles with fan boundaries saying, "Do not yell my name or expect a photo just because I'm your parasocial bestie or because you appreciate my talent."

He kept the comedy alive with the refrain "Needing the hose rn" earning chortles. Colin Jost even jokingly pointed out the similarity of his issues at hand, to that of the Pink Pony Club singer.

Chappell Roan recently declared that she will no longer perform at the All Things Go Festival weekend citing health issues. She had recently revealed a severe depression diagnosis as well. The 26-year-old singer also made known her struggle with sudden fame, outlining various challenges that came with it, including the invasion of her privacy and toxic fan behavior.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bowen Yang's Moo Deng skit as well as his stance stays in favor of Roan, as the comedian has clarified. He also appeared as Charli XCX and JD Vance in different skits through the season 50 premiere of Saturday Night Live.

ALSO READ: Chappell Roan Felt ‘Suicidal For Years’ While Growing Up; Recalls Feeling Desperate To Be ‘Understood’