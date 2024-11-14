Dave Coulier Opens Up About His Shocking Cancer Diagnosis; Here’s How It All Began

Dave Coulier opened up about having been diagnosed with cancer and how he found that out. The actor, who is famously known for portraying Joey Gladstone's role in the hit show Full House, talked about it during his recent conversation with Today.

He told the outlet that he has been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a type of blood cancer that begins in the lymphatic system.

Coulier told the outlet that he felt its first symptom around a month ago. The actor said that he suffered from a cold. He said that in the past, he had noticed the lymph nodes in his neck or armpits swell when he was sick.

This time when he fell ill, he talked about finding out a lump that was of gold ball size in his groin area within a week of falling sick. He mentioned it swelling up quickly. He talked about this during a phone interview with the publication.

The actor recalled thinking, “Wow, I’m either really sick or my body’s really reacting to something.’” He visited the hospital to check it out and they ran a few tests, including EKG, bloodwork, PET, and CT scans.

Nothing alarming came forth when he got the result, as everything was normal, except when the doctors biopsied his lymph nodes. After this, the results pointed towards cancer diagnosis.

The actor told the outlet that his doctors said to him that they wished to have good news but they told him about "non-Hoidgkin lymphoma, B-cell lymphoma,” which shocked the actor.

Amid such a scary situation, Coulier still managed to keep it light and used laughter as the best medicine. He joked to the publication, “In four short weeks I’ve gone from a Virgo to a Cancer,” adding, “I’ve tried to retain a sense of reality but also a sense of humor about it.”

During his November 13 appearance on Today, he recalled the time when he delivered that news to his wife Melissa. He said that he contemplated how he would tell that to her.

When Coulier told Melissa about it, she initially thought he was joking, but after he told her that he was serious, she organized his entire life, which also included his nutrition, pills, and doctor appointments.

