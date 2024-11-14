Throwback: When Oprah Winfrey Bought Back Rights to Her Documentary From Apple TV+ For THIS Reason

Oprah Winfrey once bought back the rights to her documentary from Apple TV+. The highly acclaimed media icon made this surprising move for some peculiar reason, according to sources.

It was back in September 2022 when Oprah Winfrey had bought back the rights to her documentary.

According to a spokesperson for Winfrey, who was behind concluding the deal the media mogul with Apple stated to Page Six back in September this year, “As the Apple TV+ deal was coming to an end, Ms. Winfrey bought back the rights to her docuseries and has since decided to put the doc on hold.”

According to the spokesperson, the Selma actress trusts that Lisa Erspamer and Kevin Macdonald—both of whom worked on her “docuseries”—are incredible filmmakers with oceans of talent.

The spokesperson even stated that the actress from the movie The Color Purple is “grateful for the time and energy they put into the project.”

Per other sources who spoke to the outlet, Kevin Macdonald, who had teamed up with Winfrey’s longtime producer Lisa Erspamer, had already made the film, “but Oprah didn’t like it, and he refused to change it, and Oprah has paid back her fee to Apple.”

Other insiders who are close to Winfrey’s camp stress that Macdonald had not refused to go for any edits; in fact, it was a simple feeling that Oprah Winfrey had, thinking, “It wasn’t the right time to do a documentary.”

Following this, the actress from The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks moved to buy back the rights to her documentary.

Apple TV+ announced in 2021 that the documentary about the talk show host would be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald.

Per Page Six, Macdonald even clashed with Oprah Winfrey because he had already finished his work on the film, but it has been put on hold ever since.

For those unversed, Lisa Erspamer is a long-time producer of Oprah Winfrey, who has worked with the media icon on The Oprah Winfrey Show from 1999 to 2009.

Erspamer and Macdonald met each other while working on Whitney Houston's biographical documentary Whitney.

