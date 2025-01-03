David Schwimmer Recalls Matt LeBlanc Going ‘Totally White’ After Being Involved In Accident On Sets Of Friends; ‘That Was Genuinely Frightening’

David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc have shared a great bond of friendship for the past three decades. The actors had portrayed the roles of Ross and Joey in the popular sitcom Friends.

In his recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Schwimmer recalled a horrific incident that took place on the sets of the series, which involved LeBlanc.

While promoting the upcoming season of Goosebumps, the actor revealed that he is a fan of the horror genre, but the one time that he was genuinely horrified was when the Man With a Plan star dislocated his shoulder while filming an episode of Friends.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the actor shared that LeBlanc turned white due to pain after the accident took place. He revealed, "During the live taping of the show, [Matt LeBlanc] is supposed to do a kind of pratfall, and he actually dislocated his shoulder."

The Madagascar star added, "He went totally white, and he stood up, and I could see his shoulder was out. He looked like he was going to pass out."

Schwimmer recalled running to the cameraman and asking him to cut because the Top Gear star was “badly hurt.” The sitcom star went on to share, “That was genuinely frightening. You could see how badly hurt he was. And we had to stop filming that night, obviously, and he went to the hospital."

Schwimmer recalled the incident from season 3 of the sitcom, where the characters delay getting ready for an event at Ross’ institution. In the fight for a chair between Chandler and Joey, Matt LeBlanc, who plays the latter, jumps over the tables to sit on the sofa chair. In the process, the actor dislocates his shoulder, and the shoot is delayed.

In order to fit LeBlanc’s cast into the storyline, the makers revealed that Joey had been jumping on the bed, and while doing so, he fell off and broke his arm.

All episodes of Friends are available to watch on the streaming platform. Meanwhile, Goosebumps’ new season will be streaming on Hulu and Disney+ starting January 10.

