Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Connie Continues Her Stabbing Spree As Rafe Remains Defiant

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

In Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, July 31, Connie is causing trouble again, as she might go on another stabbing spree. Rafe isn't giving up easily, and people are getting suspicious.

Connie says she loves Li, but it seems she just likes stabbing people. She’s already stabbed Li and Rafe and doesn't seem worried about doing it again.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Rafe isn’t dying, Gabi won’t stop worrying about her brother, and Everett needs to forget Connie is a killer. More stabbing might be her solution to these problems, echoing Taylor Swift’s “Look what you made me do….”

Meanwhile, Gabi takes a break from watching over Rafe to celebrate her anniversary with Stefan. It’s awkward because they’ve spent a lot of time apart due to death and prison. But now, they’re together and want to stay that way.

However, things could get complicated if Gabi finds out that Stefan slept with Ava while she was away. Stefan doesn’t want her to know, and Ava agrees to keep it secret, but she keeps talking about it in public. Even Kristen thinks Ava is acting crazy, which isn't a good sign.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, Chanel wakes up worried she's late to open the bakery, but Johnny reminds her she took the morning off for them to spend time together. Before they get intimate, Chanel takes her birth control pill to avoid another pregnancy too soon.

Johnny reassures her that it's okay if she's not ready to try again, but Chanel expresses her excitement about having a baby with him when the time is right if he's on board. Johnny shows he's okay with it by continuing to kiss her.

At the Body and Soul office, Abe and Kate prepare for auditions. The first actress, Hattie Adams, who looks like Marlena, explains she tried to find herself but didn't fit in anywhere. Remembering her time pretending to be Marlena in Salem, she believes her calling is to be an actress.

Meanwhile, Jada tells Stephanie that she suspects Everett is still Bobby. Leo overhears their conversation and wants details, but Stephanie insists it's confidential. Later, Connie visits Bobby with donuts, and Bobby worries about being seen together since he knows who killed Li. Connie reassures him, but Bobby insists he doesn't want to see her again. She takes money and swipes a key card from his wallet as she leaves.

At the station, Paulina offers Jada the interim commissioner position, which Jada accepts. Jada plans to link Li's attack to Rafe's. She invites Everett to the station, and while he's gone, Connie sneaks into his room using the key card. In the Square, Stephanie tells Leo that Everett broke up with her, but Leo thinks something's off. He suspects Everett might be Bobby.

Hattie auditions poorly but shows genuine emotion, impressing Abe, who decides to hire her despite Kate's reservations. Later, Johnny and Chanel discuss their plans at the Pub, including staying in Salem. Abe offers Johnny a job directing, which Johnny happily accepts.

At the station, Everett brings donuts as a peace offering to Jada and apologizes for his recent behavior. Jada accuses him of being Bobby, who knows who killed Li. Everett admits he's Bobby but denies stabbing anyone, claiming he knows who did.

In Bobby's hotel room, Connie, wearing gloves, plants bloody gloves with Rafe's DNA on them. Leo arrives at the door, knocking.

