Is Emily O'Brien Saying Goodbye to Days of Our Lives After Playing 2 Characters Across 5 Years? Find Out

Emily O’Brien, 39, who is famously known for her playing two characters in the longest-running soap opera, Days of Our Lives, has decided to depart from the iconic series after gracing it for 5 years.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the actress revealed to Soap Opera Digest about parting ways with the series. She said that she was emotional when she faced everyone and looked at the cameras. She added that after that she just expressed to everyone how “incredibly lucky” she was.

While reflecting on her time in the famous series, the actress revealed that she was not supposed to be on the show for as long as she was. She never thought that daytime would be something that would be accessible to her again.

For the unversed, Emily has previously starred in The Young and the Restless, portraying Jana Hawkes's role from 2006 to 2011. Then almost a decade later, she joined the cast of Days of Our Lives.

During her interview, the Bad Batch star touched up on playing two roles in the highly loved series. The actress initially played Gwen Rizczech’s role before leaving the show as a character and then retired as Theresa Donovan, replacing actress Jen Lilley. From 1990 to 2013, Lilley portrayed the role of Theresa, a series regular.

During her conversation with the outlet, she said, “I not only got to play one amazing role," adding, "but I played two amazing roles.”

She elaborated on playing Theresa by saying that she ended up falling in love with the character, “who she is and the circle that she’s involved in.”

The Dangerous Matrimony actress further expressed her gratefulness to the producers of the show, who entrusted their belief in her to portray both characters. The actress received an Emmy nomination this year for the role of Gwen, per Entertainment Weekly.

Starring in one of the most popular shows definitely helped her gain more recognition and expand her career trajectory. The show started in the year 1965 and is one of the longest-running soap operas on television.

Apart from this, she has also starred in Pernicious, Restoration, Love, Death & Robots, Dangerous Matrimony, TheYoung And The Restless, Bad Batch, The Sea Beast, Constantine: City of Dreams along with video games including, Death Stranding, The Elder Scrolls Online and Guardians of The Galaxy: The Telltale Series.

