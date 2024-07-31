Baby Reindeer Star Richard Gadd Clarifies That Hit Netflix Show Was Not About Fiona Harvey

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse and stalking.

Netflix show Baby Reindeer actor and creator Richard Gadd opened up about the inspiration behind creating the story of the series. In a 20-page declaration submitted in favor of Netflix's request, Gadd stated that he could not incorporate Fiona Harvey's defamation lawsuit into the program since, despite being based on true events, the series is fictional. The actor also suggested that his inspiration behind creating the show was Fiona Harvey, but every character in Baby Reindeer has personalized traits added by the creators and the makers.

Gadd also revealed that when he first wrote the script of Baby Reindeer for the theater productions, Martha’s character, played by Jessica Gunning, only existed on paper and was not based on any real person.

Richard Gadd’s statements in the declaration filed

According to the declaration submitted by the writer for Netflix, he repeatedly claimed that the characters in his show were either fictional or personalized to add the drama aspect for the audience; Gadd stated, “While the Series is my emotionally true story as I recall and recount, it is not intended to depict any real persons.”

He further added, “Instead, I created fictionalized characters, including Martha and Donny, which were foils to aid my exploration of my own experiences and trauma.” The actor also shared that she intentionally used the fictional names in Baby Reindeer and created dialogue and scenes.

“Each of the characters from the series has some imagined personality traits and events that I specifically selected to make them useful as dramatic devices,” Gadd continued. According to the show’s creator, Baby Reindeer is a tale of obsession, sexual identity, self-loathing, self-destruction, and self-discovery, as well as physical abuse and manipulation.

Richard Gadd recalls his first meeting with Fiona Harvey

Richard Gadd shared the details of his first meeting with Fiona Harvey. The writer-creator revealed that he initially worked at a pub, where Harvey used to regularly visit. After familiarizing himself with the lady, she felt comfortable and shared her life stories with Gadd. As per the court records, Harvey harassed and stalked Richard Gadd for a period of three years.

The documents read, “Following that first meeting, Harvey subsequently stalked and harassed me throughout 2014–2017.” Gadd also reveals in the papers that Harvey learned his shift patterns and would come and sit down at the bar during his working hours. As the days passed by, the actor would get harassed by the lady’s behavior and explicit signs, and he ultimately left the town for a few days.

When the harassment of Gadd wouldn’t stop, he ultimately went to the police to file a complaint against Harvey.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

