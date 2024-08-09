Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Stefan Is Set To Reveal About His Betrayal To Gabi While Jada Also Shares Her Secret With Paulina

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Friday, August 9, in Days of Our Lives, Stefan is ready to confess to Gabi, and Jada has something to reveal to Paulina.

While Gabi was in prison, Stefan cheated on her with Ava. Now, he’s worried Gabi will find out, especially since Connie knows about it. Stefan is thinking of telling Gabi himself to earn some points for honesty.

Jada is upset because Rafe is in a coma after being stabbed. EverBob confessed to the crime, but Jada feels guilty for not figuring out sooner that Connie had set it up. She shares her guilt with Paulina, who listens patiently.

Connie is causing trouble for both Stefan and Jada and now she’s getting involved in Chanel and Johnny’s business too, which doesn’t go well.

Stephanie is also upset about EverBob’s death, but instead of talking to Paulina, she vents to Alex. Alex is down because Theresa lied to him and he’s no longer Victor’s son. As they both share their feelings, it seems like they might end up back together, at least for some comfort.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, in the Square, Brady is shocked to see Tate and angrily asks why he’s in town. Tate explains he left lacrosse camp because his mother, who’s in prison, is his priority. He’s upset that Brady didn’t inform him about her situation. Meanwhile, Holly is watching their argument from a distance, but Sofia pulls her away before they can be seen. Brady, assuming Tate came to see Holly, grills him, but Tate insists he’s there because of his mom.

At the Salem Inn, Andrew gives Paul a massage as they discuss John being found in Missouri. Paul is relieved but still worries about Brady. He debates whether he should have told Marlena about seeing Brady with a drink, though Brady didn’t actually drink it. Andrew reassures Paul that there’s nothing to worry about, as no harm was done. They share a playful moment, with Paul refusing to admit Andrew is right, followed by a kiss.

John surprises Marlena by returning home earlier than expected. Marlena hugs him tightly and insists on taking him to the hospital when she notices he’s not feeling well. Meanwhile, in Poplar Bluff, Jack and Chad examine a bracelet that Chad recognizes as Abigail’s. They suspect a mystery woman might be connected to Abigail’s death. However, Jack cautions that Leo might have stolen the jewelry and passed it through Clyde, complicating their search.

Holly and Sofia have a tense exchange, with Sofia demanding money to keep quiet about Holly’s secret meetings with Tate. Holly hands over some cash, but Sofia taunts her, suggesting Tate might have lost interest or could be gay. Holly, frustrated, storms off, while Sofia smirks, satisfied with the reaction she provoked.

Back in the Square, Brady opens up to Tate, admitting he’s overwhelmed by everything going on, including Theresa’s self-destructive behavior and Rachel’s challenges with Kristen. Tate offers to return from camp to help, but Brady thinks it’s not the best idea. Meanwhile, Paul and Andrew discuss a deal EJ has agreed to that reduces Theresa’s sentence to six months, giving Tate a chance to see her before she’s transferred to Statesville.

In Poplar Bluff, Jack and Chad confront the mystery woman, suspecting she could be Abigail. She doesn’t remember much due to an accident and is unsure of her identity but agrees to go with them to figure it out.

