Farah Khan jokingly says Karan Johar steals dancers' outfits because they're 'chamkila'; talks about his clothing collection

We all want friendships like those between Farah Khan and Karan Johar. Their great bond is one of the most talked-about topics in the industry. The duo often hilariously tease and roast each other, and social media loves it. During a new interview, Farah discussed KJo's clothing collection and fashion choices.

Farah, who never misses a chance to tease Karan about his clothing collection, shared that he steals dancers' outfits from every shoot because they are 'chamkila.'

'He owns another apartment which has a wardrobe the same size as the one seen in the video'

During a recent appearance on Chinki Minki’s YouTube channel, Farah Khan opened up about her endearing friendship with Karan Johar. A friend can tease his/her best friend, as is the case between Farah and KJo.

In the interview, Farah joked about having an affair with Karan while poking fun at his flamboyant wardrobe. She said, “Karan Johar ka secret affair chal raha hai. Mere saath,” before mimicking Chunky Panday’s character in Housefull and adding, “I am joking.”

Talking about his wardrobe collection, Khan shared that the director of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham owns another apartment with a wardrobe the same size as the one in the video, where he keeps half his clothes. "He steals dancers' outfits from every shoot and stores them in his wardrobe because dancers' clothes are 'chamkila,' she said.

When asked to estimate the value of Karan’s wardrobe, Farah revealed that she shops from Lokhandwala Market or Zara and Max. Her most expensive clothes are from Zara, so she wouldn’t know the worth of KJo’s clothes or wardrobe. She also expressed interest in doing a show with Karan where they discuss the brands he owns and the price of each piece of his wardrobe.

When Farah Khan gave a hilarious tour of Karan Johar’s new closet

On March 17, Farah Khan shared a new reel on her Instagram featuring her and Karan Johar exploring the latter's lavish new closet. As the door opened, they stepped into Karan’s bedroom, where he mischievously remarked, “Nothing happens.” Continuing their banter, they ventured into the expansive wardrobe, with Karan teasing Farah, “These are all the clothes you’ll never wear because they're actually good.”

The first cupboard revealed a series of shimmery attire, making Farah exclaim, “Oh my god, I am feeling very poor.” Moving on to the second cupboard filled with denim, Karan quipped, “Again, things you should own but you don’t.”

They also explored the section dedicated to oversized clothes, with Karan playfully commenting, “That’s so your thing,” while Farah urged him not to be mean. As they approached the final cupboard, Karan quipped, “Let’s show you some sparkle,” while struggling to open it. Farah jokingly remarked, “First, you couldn’t get out of the closet, now you can’t get in.”

In the caption, Farah penned, “Sunday BLING for all #karah fans! @karanjohar s new closet is just UNBELIEVABLE!! #oldfriendsarethebestfriends.” This post received hilarious comments from Hrithik Roshan, Malaika Arora, and others.

On April 15, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director took to his Instagram Story and re-shared Farah's video of her introducing to her new YouTube channel. Expressing excitement for the new channel, Johar penned, "My darling @farahkhankunder!!!! I am so exceptionally excited about your youtube channel! You are a one woman show...and this is going to rock!!!! (three red hearts)"

Adding a twist to it, KJo further penned, "(But promise me that you will run your wardrobe by me before every shoot...)."

Farah and Karan's every tease session with each other grabs a lot of love and attention from their fans and followers.

