Days of Our Lives spoilers: Steve's Confession To Justin About Clyde's Escape Sparks Tension

Days of our Lives spoilers for Friday, June 21, reveal Steve giving Justin news neither wanted to hear. When Steve (Stephen Nichols) first agreed to help Ava (Tamara Braun) break Clyde (James Read) out of jail, he was only thinking about saving Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Wendy (Victoria Grace).

Now that they’re safe, Steve has to confess his role in letting the murderer escape. He told Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), who wasn't pleased. Now it's time for Steve to confess to Justin (Wally Kurth), though he probably shouldn't ask Justin for legal advice.

Meanwhile, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) was focused on getting Eric out of his marriage to Sloan (Jessica Serfaty). Now she has to worry about Holly (Ashley Puzemis) enjoying prom.

Nicole doesn’t mind Holly seeing Tate (Leo Howard) there, but Tate’s parents really do. Theresa (Emily O’Brien) already insulted Holly when she saw her with Tate at the Kiriakis mansion. Now she might physically come between the teens at prom, or at least make Brady (Eric Martsolf) do it.

While Theresa is playing protective mom, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) sees her in a different light. After telling Marlena (Deidre Hall) that he wants to be a one-woman man again and confessing his love to Theresa, he's ready to propose. An engagement ring and wedding might be next, followed by the hope that Theresa's lies and manipulations will be revealed.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In Yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Nicole visits Dr. Mark Greene at the hospital and apologizes for overreacting about Jude’s temperature, explaining that it's been a while since she cared for a newborn. She mentions her daughter Holly, whose name Mark recognizes as the girl who asked his brother Aaron to Prom but then withdrew the invitation. Nicole explains it’s because Holly is grounded.

Mark sympathizes with the difficulties of being an authority figure to teenagers. He mentions that Aaron is still going to Prom with friends, giving Nicole an idea. Meanwhile, Holly and Tate make plans over the phone for him to sneak out during Prom to meet her.

At the DiMera mansion, EJ assures Stefan he will reopen Li’s murder case as the new DA. Stefan warns him to get Gabi’s conviction overturned quickly, or he’ll reveal that Eric is Jude’s true father. EJ says it will take time, but Stefan insists he hurry. Holly walks in and overhears them but doesn't care about their secret.

She complains about not being able to go to Prom. Nicole returns and says she changed her mind about letting her go. Holly protests she has no dress or date, but Nicole calls Aaron, who agrees to take her.

Theresa dreams about telling Brady she only loves Alex’s money, but she wakes up to find Brady staring at her. She tells him they need to keep an eye on Tate and Holly at Prom to keep them apart. Brady isn’t worried since Holly is grounded. He leaves, reminding Theresa that this conversation could have happened over the phone.

Aaron meets Tate at the Pub, and they plan for Aaron to distract Sophia while Tate sneaks out to meet Holly. Sophia overhears their plan and later feigns happiness for Aaron when he accepts Holly’s invitation to Prom.

At home, Tate reassures Holly that he’ll figure something out. Brady returns home and learns Holly is going to Prom. He warns that he and Theresa will be watching them closely.

Mark and Aaron pick up Holly, who wears a sleeveless floral dress. Nicole assures her she looks beautiful. At the penthouse, Theresa gushes over Sophia’s dress while Tate, in a tux, awkwardly exchanges pleasantries. After the kids leave, Theresa warns Holly to stay away from Tate.

At Prom, the teens arrive and exchange fake smiles for photos. Sophia secretly approaches Theresa, hinting that she has something important to reveal. As EJ, Nicole, and Stefan relax at home, they receive texts about the kids and the ongoing case, adding to the night's tension.

