Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

On Tuesday's episode of Days of Our Lives, Ava faces a tough truth: the man she accidentally slept with, Stefan, shot the man she stopped seeing, Harris, to protect him, then slept with Harris again. Despite the mess, it had nothing to do with Ava.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Ava loved Harris deeply but ended things to protect him from Clyde, who forced her and Stefan to sell drugs. Later, she slept with Stefan out of convenience, but it meant nothing to either of them. However, when Stefan shot Harris, Ava rushed back to him, only to end up in his bed once more. How will Ava react when she learns Stefan nearly killed Harris? And how will Harris respond to discovering Ava slept with his attacker?

Meanwhile, Sarah insists Xander didn't shoot Harris, and finally, enough people believe her to get Xander released on bail, under Sarah's care. Will Xander avoid trouble, or will he make matters worse by trying to prove his innocence?

Elsewhere, Paulina and Kate discuss the miraculous recovery from Paulina's supposed deadly illness. Abe explains to Roman that his late wife's intervention miraculously cured Paulina's condition by restoring Abe's memories and reminding him of his love for Paulina. It's a baffling yet heartwarming turn of events for the couple.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, At home, Sloan suggests having the christening reception at the Pub, as planned, so Roman doesn't feel left out. Eric prefers Nicole's excitement to host, and Roman agrees. Sloan persists, making Eric wonder if she wants to exclude Nicole. They argue until Brady arrives, prompting Sloan to leave.

In the penthouse, John confronts Steve about lying to him for years about what happened in Aria. Steve feels ashamed but points out Konstantin doesn't know everything. John feels guilty for killing Catharina. Returning to Ava’s apartment, Harris tells her Stefan is missing. Ava wonders if Stefan is involved in Clyde’s escape. Harris wants justice for Stefan shooting him. Ava advises Harris not to act impulsively.

At the DiMera mansion, EJ informs Stefan of Harris’ visit. Since Stefan failed to stop Clyde, EJ implies he's useless. Stefan demands justice for being shot. EJ promises to help and arrange Stefan's new identity in North Korea. Stefan protests but EJ warns him of worse consequences. Leo is found passed out in the Square, blaming it on St. Patrick's Day drinks.

Sloan gives him money for drinking on her dime and insists he returns a suit meant for Jude's christening. Eric asks Brady to be Jude’s godfather, which he accepts reluctantly due to his strained family relationships. Marlena comforts John, who decides to turn himself in. At the mansion, Stefan pleads with EJ for help, but EJ prioritizes his career over family loyalty, leaving Stefan to depart alone.

