Days of Our Lives Spoilers: What Hidden Connection Does Nicole Have with Jude?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives on Monday, March 18, John is upset to learn that Steve shared a secret that wasn't his to tell.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

John had been planning to tell Marlena about his past as The Pawn and his encounter with Konstantin. However, Steve beat him to it, though he tried to present it in a positive light. John wanted to share the news with Marlena himself, especially because he had doubts about Konstantin's honesty.

Meanwhile, Eric doesn't see any issue with Nicole hosting the after-party for Jude's christening. However, Sloan disagrees, considering Nicole's complicated history involving her lost child and her mistaken belief that Jude was her missing son. Eric is unaware of Nicole's connection to Jude and doesn't even know that Nicole's son is also his.

Stefan seeks EJ's help to leave Salem, and EJ agrees, but with conditions. Stefan agrees to EJ's terms, and the plan is set in motion. Ava advises John and Steve not to worry about their involvement in Clyde's escape, emphasizing that Tripp's safety is what matters most. She encourages them to move on with their lives while she pursues her own interests, including a relationship with Harris.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, After sleeping on the couch, Ava brings Harris breakfast in bed as he recuperates. They discuss Clyde's escape, and Harris suspects Stefan's involvement. Ava dismisses it and playfully reminds Harris to take his medication.

In the Square, Eli and Julie chat about recent events. Julie asks if Eli and Lani will return to Salem, but Eli explains they can't due to his promotion. Julie tears up with pride, and they go to share the news with Doug. Maggie and Konstantin talk about his missing daughter and bond over loss. Konstantin comforts Maggie, who feels conflicted about moving on from Victor. Later, Konstantin hints at a troubling past event.

At home, John and Marlena prepare to meet Eric, but John is troubled by nightmares. Ava helps Harris with his bandage, then receives a call from Steve, who summons her to his office.

At the Pub, Roman thanks Eric for his help, and the group discusses recent events. Steve arrives and takes John away. Julie tells Maggie and Konstantin about Eli's promotion, which will take him out of Salem. Konstantin notes Eli's FBI position and leaves to make a call.

At Ava's, Harris grows frustrated waiting for news on Clyde. He calls Stefan angrily. John confronts Konstantin about their past encounter.

In the Square, Ava talks to Steve about John. Ava returns home to find a rose but no Harris. Steve tells Marlena they need to talk privately about John.

At the mansion, Maggie confides in Julie about missing Victor and her feelings for Konstantin. Julie reassures her that Victor would want her to be happy.

