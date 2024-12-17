Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Chanel Expose Johnny’s Lie About Alex and Joy?

Tuesday’s Days of Our Lives promises heated confrontations and deepening complications as Johnny DiMera’s lies about Alex Kiriakis and Joy Wesley continue to cause trouble. Meanwhile, Belle Black pressures Sarah Kiriakis to reveal dangerous secrets, and Stephanie struggles with her lingering feelings for Alex amid escalating drama.

Chanel Dupree DiMera (Raven Bowens) crosses paths with Joy Wesley (AlexAnn Hopkins) outside the pub, where an awkward conversation unfolds. Chanel brings up Johnny DiMera’s (Carson Boatman) claim that Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) slept with Joy and warns her to be careful. Concerned about Joy’s potential heartbreak—especially since Alex remains stuck on Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein)—Chanel’s compassion only adds to Joy’s growing guilt about her own tryst with Johnny.

At the Body & Soul office, the drama escalates when Stephanie learns about Alex and Joy’s supposed hookup. Although the news stings, Stephanie attempts to hide her jealousy, snapping that Alex’s love life is none of her concern. Johnny witnesses the fallout and apologizes to Alex for the trouble he’s caused. However, Alex is far from pleased, issuing a stern warning that if Johnny crosses the line again, he’ll tell Chanel the entire truth about the fake story.

Elsewhere, Belle Black (Martha Madison) pressures Sarah Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) to reveal Xander Kiriakis’ (Paul Telfer) misdeeds, specifically his dangerous attempt to eliminate Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Sarah hesitates but may ultimately cave under Belle’s persistence, giving testimony that paints Xander as unfit to lead Titan.

This revelation tips the scales in Philip Kiriakis’ (John-Paul Lavoisier) favor, as the judge decides the court case in his name. With victory secured, Philip shares the moment with Stephanie, pulling her into a passionate kiss. Desperate to move past her lingering feelings for Alex, Stephanie seems ready to embrace this new chapter with Philip—for now.

As secrets unravel and relationships strain, Days of Our Lives delivers another round of intense drama and shifting alliances. Will Chanel uncover Johnny’s lies? Can Stephanie truly move on with Philip, or will Alex’s presence continue to haunt her? Stay tuned to see how these tangled relationships unfold!

