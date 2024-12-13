Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Brady and Ava’s Romance Survive Kristen’s Wrath?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, December 13, promise explosive confrontations and shifting alliances in Salem. Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) decision to pursue a romance with Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) doesn’t sit well with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), who is prepared to strike back. Meanwhile, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) begins a new chapter, and Sarah Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) provides unwavering support for Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) as he braces for a courtroom battle.

Kristen’s outrage reaches new heights when she learns about Ava and Brady’s budding relationship. The tension boils over during a fiery encounter in the town square, where Kristen and Ava exchange heated words—and slaps. Despite Kristen’s attempts to intimidate her, Ava refuses to back down, making it clear she’s moving forward with Brady.

Meanwhile, Kristen takes her fury to the DiMera mansion, seeking solace and guidance from Stefano DiMera’s portrait. As she plots her next move, her vengeance could have far-reaching consequences for Brady and Ava.

Elsewhere, Shawn Brady gets a fresh start as Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) offers him a chance to rejoin the Salem PD. After battling his demons through rehab and therapy, Shawn is ready to reclaim his role and dive into police work once again.

On a lighter note, Sarah Kiriakis proves to be Xander’s rock as he gears up for a legal showdown with Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier). Amid the chaos, Sarah and Xander share tender, playful moments that underscore the strength of their relationship, giving them something to celebrate this holiday season.

Philip, however, is busy weaving a web of lies to win Stephanie Johnson’s (Abigail Klein) support for his quest to control Titan. Although guilt weighs on him, he remains determined to keep Stephanie in the dark about his deceptions.

As Kristen’s anger simmers and Brady continues to defend his connection with Ava, the stage is set for shocking twists and emotional fallout. Will Kristen’s vengeance derail Brady and Ava’s romance, or will they weather the storm together? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to see how these gripping storylines unfold.

