DC’s Green Lantern Series Brings Watchmen’s Damon Lindelof And Ozark’s Chris Mundy On Board As Writers

DC Studios is gearing up for the new Green Lantern series!

The project has involved two prolific writers Damon Lindelof (Wachmen, Lost) and Chris Mundy (Ozark) as screenwriters. The news was confirmed by the Studio’s co-Ceo James Gunn via Instagram on May 26.

DC Studios co-Ceo gives an update on the Green Lantern series

On Sunday, James Gunn posted a new update on DC’s Green Lantern series. “Yes, it’s true. The Lanterns DCU series is putting together a crack team of writers, based on a wonderful pilot script and bible by Chris Mundy, Tom King and Damon Lindelof,” he wrote in the caption.

The incredible writing team has an impressive resume! Lindelof is known for co-creating the sci-fi series Lost by ABC Studios which had a successful run from 2004 to 2010. He also co-created and served as a showrunner on the HBO limited series Watchmen and the supernatural series The Leftovers.

Meanwhile, Mundy was the showrunner on Netflix’s hit series Ozark and executive produced several shows like Criminal Minds, Cold Case, Bloodline and True Detective Season 4. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Everything about the upcoming series Lanterns

The upcoming Green Lantern show titled Lanterns was announced by DC Studios co-head Peter Safran in January last year. It will be one of the first 10 films and TV series in the rebooted DC Universe. Safran had described the series as “very much in the vein of True Detective.”

The series will focus on two iconic personas from the Green Lantern corp— Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Hal was played by Ryan Renolds in the 2011 Green Lantern live-action film. Meanwhile, John has been legendary in the Justice League animated series and is one of the first Black superheroes in the DC universe.

The duo will investigate a mystery that will be key to connecting stories across film and series from the DC productions. Moreover, the storyline will not diverge from the Max Networks’ Green Lantern series which was being produced by Greg Berlanti and starred Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Scott before it got canceled.