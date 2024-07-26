Deadpool & Wolverine Show Gratitude Towards Comic Book Creators Like Roy Thomas In End Credits; DEETS Inside

Deadpool & Wolverine has graced the cinema halls and is soaring high with its success so far. However, the makers of this much-anticipated movie did not forget to thank the comic book creators as they rolled its end credits. The film honored them by listing their names in the end. Read ahead to know all the names.

Deadpool & Wolverine credits the Comic Book creators

According to the Bleeding Cool website, during the end credits footage of Deadpool & Wolverine, the filmmakers have especially expressed their gratitude towards the creators of comic books that inspired multiple scenes and characters in the film, which features Roy Thomas as well.

The creators who are thanked for Deadpool’s character are Fabian Nicieza and Rob Liefeld. For Wolverine's characters, Len Wein, Herb Trimpe, John Romita Sr., and Roy Thomas’ names are listed in the credits.

Apart from the aforementioned names, there are other honorable names credited as well. They are Kyle Baker, Chuck Austen, Philip Bond, John Buscema, Sal Buscema, Greg Capullo, John Byrne, Stefano Caselli, Dave Cockrum, Chris Claremont, Tomm, Coker, Gene Colan, Bong Dazo, Alan Davis, Gerry Duggan and Garth Ennis.

Other names that were mentioned in the credits are Victor Gischler, Al Ewing, Mark Gruenwald, Mike Gustovich, Joe Kelly Mike Hawthorne, Scott Koblish, Scott Kolins, Adam Kubert, Craig Kyle, Jim Lee, Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, Jean-Marc Lofficier, Randy Lofficier, Bill Mantlo, Ed McGuinness, Steve McNiven, Paco Medina, Mark Millar, Peter Milligan and Stuart Moore.

More about the comic book names mentioned in the end credits

Apart from the above-mentioned names, the list went on to express gratitude to Sean Phillips, Grant Morrison, Whilce Portacio, Brian Posehn, Alex Toth, Fred Van Lente, Kev Walker, Daniel Way, Marv Wolfman, Christopher Yost, Frank Miller, Joe Simon and Jack Kirby, Joe Quinones, Frank Quitely, Paul Ryan, Marc Silvestri, Walter Simonson, Dan Slott, and Dann Thomas.

Len Wien, who passed away in 2017 received a special and honorable call-out that read, “The producers would like to recognize Len Wein for the significant contribution to the X-Men,” the website.

Stan Lee’s daughter JC Lee, Truthful Timmy, and The Blo***b Queen Of Saskatoon were also mentioned in the credits of the blockbuster movie.

The film surprised everyone as it featured many A-list actors in it, which the audience didn't even anticipate. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer action entertainer is now running successfully in theatres with appreciation pouring in from all corners.

