Hugh Jackman Says If Deadpool & Wolverine Had Been Just Deadpool 3 He ‘Would Have Been Upset’

Deadpool & Wolverine is surely going to be an epic journey. With Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as the merch with a mouth and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine literally coming back from the grave, the fans of both antiheroes just can't wait to watch the film. But what would have been the case if things went south and Reynolds had gone for another pitch for the movie that only focused on Deadpool?

The Bad Education actor has come forward to express his feelings attached to his most appreciated role and playing the same in the latest Marvel movie.

How would Hugh Jackman feel if the movie was just Deadpool 3?

Planning for Deadpool & Wolverine was not easy. In the beginning, both Rayn Reynolds and director Shawn Levy had to struggle a lot to come up with a pitch that would impress the Marvel Studios CEO, Kevin Feige.

Following the acquisition of 21st Century Fox back in 2019, a lot of things were being planned for a third installment of Deadpool. However, everything changed when Hugh Jackman called. As per the reports, Jackman had called the Free Guy actor to ask him if he had moved forward and started filming for the next Deadpool installment.

In light of this news, during the interview with MTV News, Jackman was asked how he would feel if Reynolds and Levy had gone ahead with a different plan. Replying to this, the Reminiscene actor mentioned, "I would have been upset."

The actor added that he wanted to do this role desperately and stated that he would have been heartbroken to the point where he might even cry. Further joking, Jackman mentioned, “I probably would have ended the friendship and filed for custody of his children."

Ryan Reynolds convinces Kevin Feige

During the same interview, Ryan Reynolds stated that he had met Kevin Feige six years ago and told him that he wanted to do a movie that had both Wolverine and Deadpool in it. However, back then, Feige had not been convinced.

Recalling the time Hugh Jackman had called him, Reynolds mentioned that he and Shawn Levy were about to discuss the very final pitch with Feige and leave the whole Deadpool-MCU plan behind if it didn't convince him.

But as Reynolds got the call from Jackman, both the director and the lead told the CEO of Marvel Studios that a miracle had just happened, hearing which Kevin Feige instantly said yes.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in theaters this Friday.

