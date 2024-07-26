Deadpool & Wolverine: Here's How Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman's Movie Hilariously Addresses Ending Of James Mangold's Logan

Warning: This article contains major movie spoilers.

It was not possibly anticipated by many fans that Logan’s ending would be referenced in the recently released Deadpool & Wolverine. They have not just mentioned it but have creatively showcased it in a rather humorous way. Read ahead to know more about it.

Deadpool & Wolverine address the ending of Logan

As many fans of Logan know, the titular character sacrifices himself to save young X-23. The latest film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman references this poignant moment.

The first scene of Deadpool & Wolverine reflects on Logan’s death, with Deadpool trying to show that Wolverine wasn’t actually dead. When he digs up Wolverine’s body, he discovers an adamantium skeleton, which he then uses to fight multiple TVA agents.

The conclusion of Logan remains intact. Deadpool is informed that Logan is the most significant character in his timeline. Logan’s passing means that the timeline will eventually end. Deadpool then sets out to find another Wolverine in an attempt to replace him.

Technically, Deadpool & Wolverine doesn’t change the ending of Logan. If anything, it intensifies and gives even more significance to Logan’s sacrifice.

Was the Deadpool & Wolverine previously title something else?

The blockbuster film was actually named something else. This was revealed by the leads of the newly released film during their Wednesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

This episode was extra special as The Greatest Showman star, Jackman himself interviewed Reynolds. They were hilarious throughout the entire conversation. During the interview, they trolled each other and reflected on their friendship.

It was revealed during the segment that Deadpool & Wolverine was previously named Deadpool & Friend.

Reynolds shared that they had initially launched the trailer at the Super Bowl, but the title was leaked because of "the sons of bi****s on the internet," and the audience did not like the title. Reynolds continued, saying they were no longer feeling good about it.

The Proposal star reflected that he and Shawn Levy, the director, sat in the editing room for months. They reached out to everyone at Disney and Marvel, insisting that the name of the film needed to be changed, but were initially refused.

The actor convinced them by saying that he would never refer to the film as Deadpool & Friend. As a result, they changed the title.

