Deadpool & Wolverine Is Now The Best First Day-Seller Of 2024 After Record-Breaking Home Release

After achieving tremendous success at the global box office, Deadpool and Wolverine is also a hit on digital platforms. According to Comic Book Outlet, the movie broke the record for the biggest first-day seller on Fandango at Home.

This milestone was achieved on October 1, after which Fandango’s video-on-demand service announced that the film topped the first-day sales and generated the highest viewership on their service, including Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, It Ends With Us, Twisters, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die, according to the outlet.

As per the publication’s article, Fandango’s SVP of Home Entertainment stated that it was not surprising that the Marvel movie continued to break records across its streaming services after its theatrical release in July. Douglas continued, “We are thrilled to see so many fans rushing to relive the excitement that Deadpool and Wolverine gave us in the comfort of their homes."

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer venture reportedly collected around USD 1.32 billion worldwide, which was anticipated. The film created a lot of hype through its creative promotional ideas before its release, and it appears that it did not go to waste as the majority of the audience loved it.

The movie was full of surprises, with several A-list actors such as Chris Evans, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, and Chris Hemsworth making unexpected cameo appearances. Their roles were kept secret until the movie was released.

Advertisement

Additionally, the film is reportedly available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and YouTube Movies & TV.

After the project was released, It Ends With Us garnered a lot of attention for a controversial reason: alleged drama between Lively and the film's director and actor, Justin Baldoni. Despite this, the movie became a worldwide hit.

One thing to note is that both Reynolds and Lively experienced significant professional success in the same year. While The Red Notice was mostly praised, The Age of Adeline received severe backlash due to the movie's promotional tactics, Lively's alleged rude behavior, and the alleged controversy behind the scenes.

ALSO READ: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Reveals What Inspired Him To Prepare For His Role As Nick Bali In Killer Heat: 'If I Didn't Have A Family...'