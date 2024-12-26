Demi Lovato And Fiancé Jutes Mark Share Sweet Christmas Moments Days After Engagement Anniversary

Demi Lovato and her fiancé, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes, are making this holiday season one to remember. The couple recently marked their second Christmas as an engaged couple with festive celebrations that gave fans a glimpse into their life together. On Monday, December 25, Lovato took to Instagram to share pictures from their cozy Christmas at home.

In the post, Lovato and Jutes posed in front of their decorated Christmas tree, sharing a kiss and holding their three beloved dogs. “Merry Christmas from our family to yours,” Lovato wrote in the caption. Jutes responded in the comments, “I love u so much baby.” The couple’s sweet display of affection warmed hearts and brought a cheerful close to their year.

Lovato, who uses she/they pronouns, shared even more of their holiday fun on Instagram Stories. The couple spent Christmas Eve decorating cookies, adding a personal and playful touch to the festivities.

One of the cookies was frosted to look like their dog Pickle. “Not the pickle cookie!!!” Lovato wrote in a video showing Jutes hard at work decorating.

This holiday season was especially meaningful for the couple, who recently celebrated the first anniversary of their engagement. On December 16, Jutes shared a heartfelt Instagram Story featuring a photo from the special day, capturing the two leaning in for a kiss.

“1 year of being engaged to my favorite person. I'm so lucky and can't wait to marry u baby,” Jutes wrote in the post. Lovato reshared the tribute on their own Stories and showed her excitement.

“My sweet angel,” Lovato wrote. “I love you infinitely and cannot wait to call you my husband!!! Happy 1 year of being engaged baby!!”

The couple first met in early 2022 while working together on music and formed a close friendship before things turned romantic. Demi Lovato spoke about their connection in a 2022 interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up.

She shared that they first became friends, and they remained friends for several months before deciding to start dating and telling each other how they felt.

The relationship became public in August 2022, and since then, the couple has been open about their love and admiration for each other.

