Demi Moore And Bruce Willis' Daughters Celebrate Her First Golden Globes Win For The Substance: ‘She Did It’

Demi Moore achieved a milestone at the Golden Globes 2025 by winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in The Substance.

Her three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, celebrated the moment with a heartfelt reaction shared on social media.

The video, posted jointly with photographer Amanda de Cadenet and florist Eric Buterbaugh, captured the sisters jumping for joy as Moore’s name was announced.

"SHE DID IT," Scout commented under the video, while Rumer added, "GO MAMA GO. So so proud of you. Omg I love you so much. So well deserved." Scout later shared, "This is a huge win for EVERYONE."

The win marks a significant moment in Moore’s 45-year career. In her emotional acceptance speech, the actress reflected on her journey, saying, "This is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor." Moore previously received Golden Globe nominations for her roles in If These Walls Could Talk (1997) and Ghost (1991) but had never won until now.

Moore recounted being labeled a 'popcorn actress' early in her career. "Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me I was a 'popcorn actress,'" she said.

"At that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged."

This win for her role as Elizabeth Sparkle in The Substance places her among the top names in Hollywood. She triumphed over strong contenders, including Amy Adams (Nightbitch), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), and Zendaya (Challengers).

Moore’s relationship with her daughters hasn’t always been smooth. After a period of estrangement due to her struggles with substance abuse, Moore and her daughters reconciled. Their bond is now stronger than ever, as seen in their joint celebrations of Moore’s accomplishments.

The family has been open about their personal challenges. Tallulah, the youngest, recently announced her engagement to musician Justin Acee. Meanwhile, Rumer, the eldest, has been candid about her father Bruce Willis’s health following his dementia diagnosis in 2023.

