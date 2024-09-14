Dexter: Original Sin TEASER; Are Serial Killers Born or Made? Watch

It's time for you to have a look at the origin story of Dexter Morgan. A teaser for the prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, was recently released that is set to take the audience through the very details of Morgan while also talking about how he first had a few of his first kills.

As shown in this newly released teaser, you will see a new adventure waiting for you. Moreover, it will be Patrick Gibson portraying the young Dexter this time in the series.

However, there is no need to feel down, as Michael C. Hall, the original star of Dexter, will still have a major role in this upcoming and highly anticipated series as the narrator of the show as well as the inner voice of Dexter.

As per the official synopsis, the series will be set in 1991 Miami, showing Dexter in his younger days and being a student.

"When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness,” the synopsis reads.

This time his father would be helping Dexter with a code that is designed to help him hunt people. These people have been stated as the ones who deserve to be eliminated from being a part of society.

This whole code, designed by Dexter’s father, would also help him avoid being caught by law enforcement as he faces a new challenge. Dexter would be shown to have just begun with a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

The new entry would be helmed by Clyde Phillips as its showrunner, who also looked after the first four seasons of the original Dexter series.

The new series is set to have 10 episodes and is still being filmed in Los Angeles.

With new plots, the teaser even gives us new faces that are set to appear in Dexter: Original Sin. We see Patrick Dempsey, who will be playing Captain Aaron Spencer, head of the Miami Metro Homicide Department, while Christian Slater will be playing the role of Dexter's father. Molly Brown will be seen as Dexter's sister, Deb.

Other stars in the series include big names such as Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, James Martinez, as well as Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Dexter: Original Sin will start streaming on December 13 on Paramount+.

