10 Person Dexter Killed Who Didn't Follow Harry's Code In The Series

Throughout the series, Dexter, a serial killer named Dexter Morgan breaks the Code of Harry, a guide given to him by his adoptive father to help him control his murderous tendencies. The Code, which he calls his Dark Passenger, aims to put some good into the world while he continues to commit murder. The most prominent dimensions of the Code are not to get caught and never kill an innocent person.

Dexter broke the Code of Harry by engaging in self-defense, mercy killings, and impulsive actions. Despite the Code containing his dark psychological issues, Dexter found ways to justify his actions outside the boundaries. This is evident in the series Dexter and the sequel Dexter: New Blood, where Dexter's actions often violate the Code of Harry.

1. Debra Morgan

Debra Morgan, Dexter's adoptive sister, was a significant figure in his life. Dexter's death was shocking, as he turned off life support when she went into a vegetative state after being shot while trying to apprehend Oliver Saxton. Debra's death broke the Code of Harry, making it difficult for Dexter to reconcile his actions with his love for Debra.

Debra's death, possibly permitted by the Code of Harry, is debated due to Deb's involvement in the murder of Captain Maria LaGuerta. However, the code's validity remains uncertain as Dexter was an accomplice. Debra's death is particularly heartbreaking as it was one of the few instances where Dexter felt something real for her, making it a poignant moment in Dexter's life.

2. Sergeant Logan

In Dexter: New Blood, Dexter Morgan kills Sergeant Logan, a law officer he knows to be innocent, in a move that goes against the Code of Harry. After being arrested for the murder of Matt Caldwell and suspected as the Bay Harbor Butcher, Dexter's past catches up with him, leading him to kill Logan, choke him, and snap his neck.

3. Elric Kane

Dexter's ten-year suppressed serial killing urges were abruptly ended when his estranged son Harrison tracked him down. This led to Dexter killing truck driver Elric Kane in self-defense, who was hired by Kurt Caldwell to take Dexter, resulting in an altercation between them. The continuation series Dexter: New Blood continues the story.

In Dexter: New Blood, Dexter is shot in the leg and stabbed by Elric, who follows him. Dexter learns Elric was hired by Kurt to capture him, a shocking moment that showcases the potential for even insignificant characters to come for Dexter in the sequel series.

4. Andrew Briggs

Andrew Briggs, an armed robber, began a physical relationship with Debra Morgan in Season 8 of Dexter before being killed by Morgan in a violation of the Code of Harry. Debra, working undercover as a private investigator, initially planned to apprehend Briggs but found herself enjoying his company, taking drugs, and sleeping together.

Debra was in danger when Dexter discovered Briggs was due to be killed by El Sapo. Dexter warned her about the contract killing, but Briggs and Dexter got into a fight. Dexter killed Briggs with a knife, violating the Code of Harry, as Briggs had assaulted people before but had no evidence of being a killer.

5. Clint McKay

Hannah McKay's father, Clint McKay, was a liar, con man, blackmailer, and gambling addict who consistently disappointed her. When Clint pressured Hannah into giving him $20,000, Dexter took matters into his own hands, putting an end to his cruel and manipulative ways, as he was the only victim of Dexter's who broke the Code of Harry.

6. Norm

The murder of Shady Lane Motel owner Norm violated the Code of Harry from Dexter Morgan, who was seeking to hunt down Jonah Mitchell. Initially a helpful associate, Norm attempted to extort money from Dexter, leading to a situation where his murderous impulses were at the forefront.

7. Rankin

Dexter Morgan's murderous instincts sometimes emerge unimpeded, as seen in the Season 4 finale where he was in a crisis after his wife Rita was murdered by the Trinity Killer. In the aftermath, Dexter seeks a new life and expresses his pain and frustration on a man named Rankin in a rundown store bathroom, highlighting the dangers of his murderous tendencies.

8. Alberto

Dexter Morgan justified his killings that violated the Code of Harry by believing they were for the greater good. In Season 6, "This is the Way the World Ends," Dexter and his crew are stranded in the ocean by Cuban migrants and their smuggler, Alberto. Initially, Alberto appeared harmless, but he began demanding those who had been saved.

Dexter was in a dangerous situation when he witnessed Alberto holding a gun to the head of a pregnant woman and demanding everyone put their valuables in his hat. Without anything of value, Dexter provided a swift death by plunging into Alberto's stomach, violating Harry's Code but potentially allowing Alberto to kill the pregnant woman.

9. Jonathan Farrow

Dexter Morgan, a notorious murderer, sometimes acted too fast and killed someone who did not meet the preconditions of the Code of Harry. In this case, he killed fashion and S&M photographer Jonathan Farrow, who Dexter believed was responsible for some of his models' murders. He killed Farrow after proving he had abused models while taking grotesque pictures, without receiving definitive proof.

10. Oscar Prado

Three seasons later, Dexter Morgon broke the Code of Harry in self-defense while trying to track down Freebo, a drug dealer who killed two college girls. Instead, he encountered Oscar Prado, the drug-using brother of ADA Miguel Prado and Sheriff Ramon Prado, who was acquitted due to a bad warrant. In the process, Oscar attacked Dexter with a bayonet, and the two got into a physical altercation that led to Dexter murdering him in cold blood.

