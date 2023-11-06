Blake Lively's top 7 iconic roles over the years

Blake Lively rose to prominence in the early 2000s for her roles in film and television. She made her cinematic debut at the age of ten in her father's 1998 film Sandman, and she has since continued to act. Lively has garnered honors from the Teen Choice Awards, the National Board of Review, the Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association, the CinemaCon Award, the People's Choice Awards, and other organizations for her work. She is also known for her advocacy work, which includes taking part in campaigns to raise cash and awareness for women's issues in education, health, and justice. Her advocacy activities also involved raising public awareness of missing and exploited children and law enforcement's continuous efforts.

Lively's acting career has spanned decades, and she continues to work as an actor in television and cinema. Blake Lively has swiftly established herself as one of the most promising young actors to watch on the big screen. Lively has turned heads and won hearts in parts ranging in genre and subject matter since transitioning from television to movies. Here are Blake Lively's top ten roles.

Blake Lively as Serena Van Der Woodsen in Gossip Girl

When you play a single character for more than 120 episodes over five years, chances are it will rank as your best role of all time. Take our word for it, there is no chatter!

Serena van der Woodsen from Gossip Girl, the spoiled young socialite consorting with NYC's affluent upper crust, was Lively's breakout performance. While it was difficult to deny that this was Lively's biggest and most encompassing role to date, keep in mind that her work on the show led to a second act as a major movie star.

Blake Lively as Krista in The Town

Despite being one of her early cinematic performances, few have forgotten Lively's charming presence in the Boston-set heist film The Town.

In stark contrast to her glitzy Gossip Girl persona, Lively played Krista, a drug-addled single mother and untrustworthy sister of James (Jeremy Renner), a hardened bank robber. Never before have we seen Lively give such a visceral, nasty, and devastating performance. At least until two years later, thanks to Savages!

Blake Lively as Adaline in The Age of Adaline

We all knew Lively was an eternal beauty, but in the film The Age of Adaline, that notion was taken rather literally!

The romantic period play followed Adaline Bowman, a lady who, after an accident, obtained the unique characteristic of never aging. Years passed with little sign of change in her exterior until a handsome suitor arrived and disrupted Adaline's lonely life. It was a difficult part for Lively, who must demonstrate internal maturity while maintaining her youthful appearance.

Blake Lively as Emily in A Simple Favor

Despite having very little screen time, fans can't get enough of Lively in super-ice queen mode!

In A Simple Favor, Lively played Emily, a high-society mother whose daughter attended the same school as the daughter of amateur vlogger Stephanie (Anna Kendrick). Stephanie went into investigative gear when Emily mysteriously disappeared. Lively had a great time mocking her gorgeous image while still exuding incomparable grace. Despite her little screen time, she outshined her co-stars in a way that only Lively can!

Blake Lively as Veronica in Cafe Society

Although Woody Allen was currently as popular as a disease-ridden tick, fans loved Blake's sensuous performance as Veronica in Cafe Society. What can you blame them for?

Lively played Veronica, a secretary to bigwig Phil (Steve Carell) in 1930s Hollywood. A forbidden romance blossomed between Veronica and Phil's nephew Bobby when she was invited to show him around town. The only problem was that Veronica had a boyfriend who was married! Amid the love squabbles, hijinks and hilarity ensue.

Blake Lively as Bridget in Sisterhood of Traveling Pants

Bridget, who was portrayed in two films over the course of three years, was arguably one of Lively's most beloved characters to date.

Bridget was one of four lifelong female friends who decided to send along a pair of well-worn, perfectly form-fitting jeans as a way to stay in contact as the years passed in a heartwarming coming-of-age story. The sequel picked up on the young women's lives during their college years, demonstrating that their lasting friendship was a little stronger than a pair of jeans.

Blake Lively as Nancy in The Shallows

In The Shallows, a killer-shark adventure in which she outwitted the jagged-tooth maneater, Lively proved she could present a horrific one-woman show.

Nancy was left behind by her buddy after a night of partying in Mexico. Nancy, on the other hand, was eager to see the rumored hidden beach. Nancy got attacked by a shark just 200 yards from shore as she paddled into the shallows to surf. In the film, Lively is astute, strong-willed, and driven.

