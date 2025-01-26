Did Child Protective Services Pay a Visit to New Mom Gypsy Rose Blanchard? Ex-Convict Clarifies

It appears that Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has had enough of the speculations! She took to her social media account to clarify the rumors circulating about her and her family, including the claim that Child Protective Services visited the new mom.

The ex-convict took to her Instagram handle and on the platform’s stories, she addressed the untrue speculations “of the week.” In that, she revealed that the rumor about the involvement of CPS is not true and stated that her newborn baby, a daughter, Aurora Raina, who she shares with partner Ken Urker, is “safe and healthy.”

She included an eye roll emoji as well. Blanchard also confirmed the speculation is false with the People magazine. She went ahead to clear more speculations. Blanchard, who became a subject of the claims that she used weight loss medication clarified that she was not using any such medication.

The ex-convict stated that she, “just [looks] damn good for postpartum.” Blanchard later revealed to People magazine that she addressed all the speculations that content creators circulate. She added, “It’s not necessarily to anyone in particular, it’s just some of the crazy rumors that have come out over the last few weeks that I wanted to address are not true.”

She further told the outlet that she has never used weight loss medication. She mentioned her “healthy pregnancy” blessing and that gained very little weight when she carried her child.

In the story shared on her Instagram, Blanchard also cleared that she is the one who takes care of her baby and also denied the speculation that she and her beau used a “doll or fake baby,” in the picture that she posted after birthing her daughter.

Blanchard lastly penned “IF ANYONE ACTUALLY BELIEVES THIS BS THEN YOUR BRAIN HAS BEEN ROTTED BY MISINFORMATION AND CLICK BAIT WITH BIAS And HATE DRIVEN CONTENT,” adding"God gave you [brain] USE IT.”