Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard And Ryan Anderson Finalize Their Divorce? Find Out Details

One thing that has captured people's keen interest when it comes to Gypsy Rose Blanchard is her love life. Initially, she and her ex-partner Ryan Anderson gave us major couple goals, but their relationship soon came to an end when she announced that they were going their separate ways.

According to People magazine, Blanchard and Anderson have finalized their divorce. On Monday, they received a settlement agreement, marking the end of their marriage. This comes eight months after the ex-convict filed for divorce in Louisiana. As reported by TMZ, both former partners opted out of spousal support.

What initially appeared to be a fairytale union began to unravel when Blanchard announced their separation on Facebook. She reportedly wrote, “People have been asking what is going on in my life,” adding, “Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation,” and revealed that she had moved back into her parents' house.

According to Page Six, Anderson claimed to feel “blindsided” by the breakup, stating that it came “out of the blue.” For those unfamiliar with their story, the ex-pair exchanged vows in 2022 while Blanchard was still serving her sentence in prison. After her release, the couple didn’t shy away from publicly displaying affection for one another.

Following the announcement of her separation, Blanchard rekindled her old romance with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urkle. This development has only heightened public curiosity about her love life. The couple has been flaunting their relationship by sharing pictures together on social media.

Advertisement

Now, Blanchard and Urkle are expecting their first child together. She revealed this exciting news on YouTube. In a previous interview with People magazine, Blanchard discussed how her pregnancy has impacted her relationship with her partner.

The ex-convict shared that she was not going to claim that having a baby would fix a relationship or a marriage, as it can bring added “stress.” She added that, realistically, there will be “arguments.”

Blanchard revealed that both she and Urkle come from divorced parents. From the very beginning—back when they first dated in 2017—they agreed on one important thing: if they were to have a child together, they would stay committed for the long run. They both expressed a strong desire to avoid having their child grow up in a “broken home.”

ALSO READ: 'It Was Ice Cold': Meghan Markle Once Rejected ESPN Host Ryen Russillo Before Rising to Royal Fame