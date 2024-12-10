'It Was Ice Cold': Meghan Markle Once Rejected ESPN Host Ryen Russillo Before Rising to Royal Fame

Recently, ESPN host Ryen Russillo shared a story about being rejected by Meghan Markle, who he believed was within his reach, at that time. Russillo remembered Markle's response while declining his offer as 'ice cold'.

In a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Russillo recalled meeting the future Duchess of Sussex at a celebrity flag football game in February 2014. The event featured superstars like Nina Dobrev, Michael B. Jordan, Chrissy Teigen, Hannah Davis, and more. According to Russillo, Markle, who was known then because of her role in the series Suits, had not attracted much attention.

He said, "It was all of the [Sports Illustrated] swimsuit models. So, nobody was really paying any attention to Markle."

Russillo, 49, realized he saw an opening. Markle probably would not be feeling as self-assured in the atmosphere. He did not go up to her during the taping but sent her a direct message afterward inviting her on his sports show, titled, The Ryan Russillo Show, to talk about the upcoming fourth season of Suits.

He added, “I was like, ‘That’s my lane. She’s probably doubting herself a little bit right now. She’s never been more obtainable."

As it turns out, the professional cover was used but Russillo's real intention was something more. However, Markle didn't fall for it. Markle turned down the request, saying she wasn't aware of sports but liked the thought. Russillo said she was brief and seemed to be cold toward the idea.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle Worries Prince Harry Will Rejoin the Royal Family As He Bonds With Kate Middleton; Source Claims

The sports personality continued talking about her response, adding, "It was ice cold. It was, ‘Oh, I don’t know anything about sports, but thanks for the offer.”

Advertisement

Meghan Markle remained on Suits until 2018 playing the role of Rachel Zane since 2011. She left the show to marry Prince Harry. They got hitched in St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, then withdrew from royal duties. In 2020, the couple moved to California. They now reside in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex maintain a low profile. They also remain distant from the royal family and were reported excluded from this year’s Christmas festivities at Sandringham.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Receive No Royal Invitation For Christmas at Sandringham Amid Family Rift