Cillian Murphy Says He 'Had Fun' Making Red Eye With Rachel McAdams But Feels It Is Not A 'Good Movie'

Cillian Murphy, known for his captivating performances across a spectrum of roles, recently made headlines with his candid remarks about one of his movies, Red Eye. In a GQ cover story, Murphy, now 47, revealed his mixed feelings about the 2005 thriller in which he starred alongside Rachel McAdams. Despite enjoying the experience of filming with McAdams, Murphy expressed reservations about the overall quality of the movie.

Cillian Murphy in his 2005 psychological thriller film, Red Eye

Murphy's statements in the GQ interview shed light on his complex sentiments for Red Eye. While acknowledging that he cherished working with McAdams and found enjoyment in the process, he ultimately questioned the film's merit, describing it as a B movie. “I love Rachel McAdams and we had fun making it. But I don’t think it’s a good movie. It’s a good B movie,” he stated.

In Red Eye, Murphy portrayed a character with a dual nature, a trait that intrigued him and drew him to the role. Reflecting on his portrayal, he highlighted the opportunity to embody both a seemingly nice guy and a menacing villain within the same character—a dynamic that appealed to his artistic sensibilities. He shared, “I think it’s the duality of it. That's why I wanted to play it. That two things. The nice guy and the bad guy in one. The only reason it appealed to me is you could do that turn, you know?”

Advertisement

McAdams, reflecting on her collaboration with Cillian Murphy, shared insights into their on-set dynamics. Despite the tense and suspenseful nature of the film's plot, McAdams revealed that she and Murphy found moments of levity between takes, sharing that she and Murphy would, “listen to music and gab away while doing the crossword puzzle, which he (Murphy) brought every day and would graciously let me (McAdams) chime in on.”

Moreover, McAdams touched upon the impactful delivery of Murphy’s portrayal as a villain, adding, “The nicest people sometimes make the best villains.” Moreover, McAdams touched upon the enduring fascination with Murphy's appearance, particularly his eyes. She reminisced about frequently fielding questions about whether Murphy wore contact lenses in the film or not. “I think the number one question I got about Cillian way back then was whether or not he wore contact lenses,” she expressed.

ALSO READ: Cillian Murphy Bagged His Peaky Blinders Role With THIS Text To Writer Steven Knight; Actor Reveals

Cillian Murphy opened up about his reluctance to watch himself on screen

In a 2021 interview with Uproxx , Murphy delved further into his evolving perspective on "Red Eye" and his own performance. He candidly admitted to struggling with self-criticism earlier in his career, particularly when it came to watching himself on screen. This discomfort colored his initial assessment of the film, leading him to view it as a "schlocky B movie." However, despite his reservations about the movie and himself, Murphy emphasized his admiration for McAdams' stellar performance.

Murphy revealed, “The honest answer is I haven’t seen that movie since it came out like 15 or 16 years ago, whenever it was. I also think that, when I was a younger actor, I was really, really hard on everything that I was in. I hated watching myself. I hated looking at myself on screen. I remember when I saw it was like 'Oh, that’s kind of a schlocky B movie. Rachel McAdams is excellent in it.' But I didn’t think I gave a very nuanced performance in it."

Cillian Murphy's candid reflections on Red Eye offer a fascinating glimpse into the complexities of artistic self-perception. While the actor may harbor reservations about certain projects from his past, his willingness to engage in introspection underscores his commitment to his craft. Murphy at present has been nominated for the first time in the Academy Awards that too under the major category of Best Actor for his film, Oppenheimer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Emily Blunt Says 'Sorry About Your Cheekbone' To Cillian Murphy For THIS Intense Scene In Oppenheimer; Find Out